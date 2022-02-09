5 overseas players Chennai Super Kings should target at IPL 2022 Auction

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, won their fourth IPL title by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 final in the UAE. After a rare setback in 2020, the turnaround was phenomenal from the Men in Yellow.

CSK have always been the side to beat in the IPL, and last season's performance only underlined why the Chennai-based franchise has been so dominant every season.

They will look to put together a strong outfit at the two-day mega player auction in Bengaluru starting on Saturday.

CSK have retained their core in Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad and will look to buy back their preferred players like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

We look at five exciting overseas players that CSK will target if they don't get their preferred overseas players back.

De Kock has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL and was part of a champion Mumbai Indians side where he formed a solid opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. He is currently in great form and will be available for the entire IPL season after having announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Quinton de Kock will be much sought after at the auction

If CSK fail to get du Plessis at the auction, de Kock will be as good as an opener alongside Gaikwad and also provide a brilliant wicket-keeping option.

Roy is one of the most destructive opening batsmen in the contemporary game and has played a big role in revolutionizing England's white-ball cricket with his fearless approach. Roy has been a part of a number of IPL franchises, but has never had a chance to play an entire season. Being with CSK could give Roy a long run at the top.

Jason Roy is a superb striker of the ball

Roy, who has an impressive strike rate of 143.22 in 268 T20 matches, recently struck a breathtaking 116 in the PSL against a bowling lineup that included Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan.

Trent Boult is one of the marquee players in the upcoming auction

Boult is one of the finest fast bowlers of the modern era who has become synonymous with striking in his opening spell. He was Player of the final when Mumbai Indians won their record-extending fifth IPL title in 2020. He has the ability to get the ball to swing early on, which makes him lethal in the powerplay. The Kiwi has taken 76 wickets in 62 IPL matches at an average of 26.09 and an economy of 8.4.

Boult, who was not retained by MI, is part of the marquee list with a base price set at ₹ 2 crore. With the IPL taking place in Mumbai this year, CSK will look to buy the pacer.

Hasaranga is a complete T20 package

Hasanga is one of the most exciting all-rounders in world cricket, especially in the shortest format. He is a complete package who has a knack for picking up wickets and can also hit those big sixes. Leg-spinner Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick at the 2021 Cricket World Cup.

In 83 T20s, he has 110 wickets at an average of 15.79 and an economy of 6.39. Additionally, he has scored 979 runs at a strike rate of 136.92. The Sri Lankan could form a dominating partnership with Moeen and Jadeja and is the kind of player Dhoni prefers in CSK.

CSK will be looking to add a destructive power hitter to the lower middle-order and Rovman Powell has shown he is capable of doing that in the recently-concluded series against England and the Abu Dhabi T10 League. With a T20 career strike rate of 133, Powell is already the next big thing in Windies cricket.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan