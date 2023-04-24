5 Players from DC who once played for SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently competing against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both sides will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a win after a disappointing start to the 2023 season.

DC are tenth in the table, with just one win from their six matches so far. They finally got their first points after winning their last game against KKR, in which their batting line-up collapsed yet again and almost bottled an easy chase.

SRH, on the other hand, are ninth in the table with two wins from six matches. They have been inconsistent in both departments of the game and will be hoping to change that at home against DC. The game will also be a homecoming for several DC stars who earlier used to ply their trade for SRH.

Here's a look at five DC players who have played for SRH in the past:

#1 David Warner

The third highest run-getter in the history of the competition. David Warner played for SRH between 2014 and 2021. He had two spells as SRH's captain, from 2014 to 2018 and from 2020 to midway through the 2021 season.

Warner has won the Orange Cap thrice, which is the highest for any batter in the history of the competition. He did it while representing SRH on all three occasions (2015, 2017 and 2019).

#2 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey played for SRH for four seasons between 2018 and 2021, after being picked in the 2018 auction for a whopping ₹11 crores. In 51 matches for SRH, Pandey scored 1345 runs at an average of 26.37.

Pandey left the franchise after the 2021 season and was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants, where he spent only one year. He joined DC ahead of the 2023 season.

#3 Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman was picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and became an integral part of their title-winning run in the same year as he picked up 17 wickets in 16 matches. Rahman became the first overseas player to win the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament Award'. SRH retained him for 2017 but eventually let go of the Bangladeshi pacer before the 2018 season.

#4 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh was picked by SRH before IPL 2020. He was ruled out for the season as he injured his ankle in the very first over that he bowled during SRH's first game of the season against RCB. He came in to bat at No. 10 but was dismissed for a golden duck. He eventually pulled out of IPL 2021 and thus ended his stint with SRH.

#5 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed played for SRH between 2018 and 2021. He picked up 32 wickets in 24 matches for the team. He was released by SRH in 2021 and has since represented the Capitals.

