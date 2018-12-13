5 players KKR could target in the IPL auction

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 64 // 13 Dec 2018, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

They already have a strong squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the most consistent sides in the history of the IPL. After a nightmare of a start to their campaign in the early years of the tournament, they have come back strong to win 2 IPL titles under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

Now they have a new leader from last season in the form of Dinesh Karthik who has made rapid strides as a T20 player and has led the team well so far. KKR along with Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab has released quite a few players and have as many 5 overseas slots left to be filled with available purse money of 15 crores to spend.

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Total slots available 12: Indian 7 and Overseas 5

It is clear that KKR has invested a lot in young Indian cricketers who have shown the results and have retained most of the core players from last year.

The franchise has recently asked for suggestions to the fans in social media on whom to buy ahead of the 2019 IPL auctions. Here are the players whom KKR could look to target

#5 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn could be a dark horse to attract huge bids considering his recent form and many teams could be eyeing for this speedster from South Africa. A rejuvenated Steyn is deadly dangerous for the opposition batsman.

Kolkata Knight Riders have let go of Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc and Tom Curran from the squad and they would be looking for a fast bowler who can guide the young bowlers in the squad like Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

With years of experience in the league, Dale Steyn will be a perfect addition for teams looking for a good bowler and a leader of the pace attack but more so for the KKR at this juncture.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement