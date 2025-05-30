5 players who made their IPL debut in a playoff game ft. Kusal Mendis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a platform where several players, Indian and overseas, have showcased their talent over the years. It is considered the best T20 franchise league in the world and players are keen to be a part of it.

While there have many been many players in the IPL who have made their debuts and have played throughout the season, there are also a set of players who have made their debuts in a playoff game and not during the league stage.

Making your debut in a playoff game is tremendous pressure as it is the knockout stage with teams in a do-or-die situation more often than not. However, it also comes as a massive opportunity to shine in a big game and display your skills.

That said, here are five players who made their IPL debut in a playoff game.

#5 Nayan Doshi

Twenty20 Cup finals - Source: Getty

Former left-arm spinner Nayan Doshi made his IPL debut in the 2010 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the third-place playoff match against Deccan Chargers at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

He put up an impressive performance on his debut, giving away just 17 runs from four overs at an economy rate of 4.25 and picked up the wicket of Venugopal Rao as well. In the end, the Chargers were bowled out for just 82 and RCB won the game by nine wickets.

However, it turned out to be Doshi's first and last game for RCB.

#4 Sunny Gupta

All-rounder Sunny Gupta, who bowled right-arm off-spin, had made his IPL debut in the 2012 season for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the second qualifier against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It was not a memorable debut for Gupta, who was taken to the cleaners in this game. He bowled three overs and conceded 47 runs without taking a single wicket at an economy rate of 15.66. Delhi also went on to lose the game by a massive margin of 86 runs. It turned out to be his first and only game in the league.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers - Source: Getty

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who now plays for the Chennai Super Kings, made his IPL debut in 2018 for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It was in a playoff game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was the second qualifier at the Eden Gardens.

Ahmed did not have a great outing, as he gave away 38 runs from his three overs at an eonomy rate of 12.66 without picking up any wicket as well. However, SRH went on to beat KKR by 14 runs.

Khaleel has played 71 matches in the league and has bagged 89 wickets so far.

#2 Musheer Khan

India v Australia: Final Previews - ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 - Source: Getty

The 20-year-old all-rounder Musheer Khan's IPL debut came in an unexpected manner. He made his debut in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 2025 season for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against RCB in Mullanpur.

Musheer was not a part of the playing XI but was named in the impact subs list. Batting first, PBKS suffered a collapse and had to forcefully bring in Musheer as the impact player to get an additional batter.

It was not an ideal setting and he could not perform either, being dismissed for a three-ball duck.

#1 Kusal Mendis

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Third T20I - Source: Getty

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis is making his IPL debut in the Eliminator match of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

Kusal Mendis was roped in by GT as a replacement for Jos Buttler. Buttler had to leave the side after the end of the league stage as he is a part of the England ODI team for their ongoing series against West Indies at home.

Mendis has played 78 T20Is for Sri Lanka and garnered 1,920 runs, with 15 fifties.

