5 Players Mumbai Indians could target in the IPL Auction

One of the top teams in IPL History.

Coming into the IPL season 11 as the defending champions and as the most successful team in IPL history, Mumbai Indians failed to live up to the expectations. They ended up in the fifth position. They have won the IPL tournament a record three times, the joint-most with the Chennai Super Kings.

The three-time champions will be looking to make their own stamp on the IPL once again, and this IPL Auction can be the starting step. Like always, Mumbai Indians have retained their core, but they still have few slots left to fill. With the notable exclusion of players like Jean-Paul Duminy, Pat Cummins, and Mustafizur Rahman, Mumbai Indians have 10.65 crores still left in their purse to buy 7 players.

Players retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai Indians are allowed to buy only one foreigner, and here are the list of possible players that CSK can target in 2019 auctions.

#5 Carlos Brathwaite

Remember the name

Carlos Brathwaite release from the SRH raised few eyebrows as one of the hottest all-rounders in the world cricket right now was released after a decent season. SRH's loss can be the gain for Mumbai Indians.

Brathwaite is more of an aggressive batsman who can take charge against any bowler. In addition to his batting, he is very effective with the ball and a great wicket-taker in the death overs.

In the 13 innings that he has played in IPL, He has scored 170 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 168.32 and has also taken 13 wickets.

With Keiron Pollard not being in the best of forms, the blue team can be looking at his Caribbean teammate to be his back up.

