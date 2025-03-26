5 players who represented more than 5 out of the current 10 IPL teams ft. Sherfane Rutherford

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) kicked off on March 22, with a blockbuster encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Eight other teams, namely Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), are a part of the mega event.

All 10 teams have so far played one match each. Fans are still getting used to the new lineups, with a host of changes in each team following the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

On that note, here's a list of five cricketers who have been a part of more than half of the existing 10 teams in the IPL.

#1 Sherfane Rutherford is playing for his 6th IPL team in this edition

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is known for his big-hitting skills. Rutherford made his debut for the Gujarat Titans against the Punjab Kings on March 25, and scored 46 runs in a losing cause.

It is pertinent to note that Rutherford has represented KKR, RCB, MI, SRH and DC in the past. In fact, he was a part of the MI squad that won IPL 2020 and the KKR team that lifted the championship in 2024.

#2 Aaron Finch played for 7 out of 10 current teams

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch never had a lengthy stay at any IPL franchise. Among the active franchises, Finch represented RR, DC, SRH, KKR, RCB, PBKS and MI during his career. His last appearance came for KKR in 2022.

Finch also turned up for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India team back in 2013. He has retired from all formats of cricket and works as a commentator now.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat has played for 7 out of 10 current teams

Left-arm Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat started his journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2010. In 2013, he switched to Royal Challengers Bengaluru before moving to Delhi Capitals for the next two seasons.

Unadkat returned to KKR in 2016 and then went to Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. From 2018 to 2021, he remained a part of the Rajasthan Royals and then had stints with Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. He is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team now.

#4 Quinton de Kock is playing for his 6th team in 2025

Like Sherfane Rutherford, another left-handed overseas batter who is playing for his sixth franchise this year is South Africa's Quinton de Kock. He made his debut for KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

Before joining KKR, De Kock had stints with SRH, MI, DC, RCB and LSG. He won the championship with MI back in the years 2019 and 2020.

#5 Manish Pandey has played for 6 out of 10 current teams

Star Indian batter Manish Pandey has been a part of seven IPL teams in his career, out of which six franchises are still active. He is a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in 2025.

Pandey has had a stint with KKR in the past as well. Apart from that, he has played for DC, SRH, MI, RCB and LSG in his career. He even represented the now-defunct Pune Warriors from 2011 to 2013.

