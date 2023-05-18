5 players who were retired out in T20s ft. Atharva Taide, R Ashwin

Retired out is a concept which is slowly gaining popularity in the modern era of cricket. This rule helps the batting team retire a batter if they are struggling in the middle. A ball is not counted for a fall of this wicket.

The team can decide to call any batter back as per their strategy and send another batter out in the middle. However, once a batter is retired out, they cannot go back to bat again in the same innings.

In this article now, we will look at the five instances when a batter was retired out in men's T20 matches.

#1 Atharva Taide retired out in IPL 2023

Atharva Taide batted at number three for Punjab Kings in their recent IPL 2023 match against the Delhi Capitals. The uncapped batter came out to bat when the team's score was 0/1. He scored 55 runs off 42 balls and helped the team cross the 100-run mark.

However, since PBKS needed 214 runs and Taide's strike rate was just over 130, the team management decided to opt for 'retire out' and called Taide back. PBKS ended up losing the game by 15 runs.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin retired out in IPL 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin was the first batter to lose his wicket by 'retire out' in Indian Premier League history. Ashwin lost his wicket in this fashion while playing for the Rajasthan Royals last season.

The incident happened during RR's match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Ashwin returned to the dugout in the 19th over after scoring 28 runs off 23 balls. Riyan Parag joined Shimron Hetmyer in the middle and RR eventually won that game by three runs.

#3 Hevit Jackson

Hevit Jackson owns the record for the highest score by a batter in a T20I match where he was retired out. Playing for France in a T20 World Cup Qualifier match against Estonia last year, Jackson scored 50 runs off 39 balls.

Jackson opened the batting for France and was in the middle until 16.3 overs before he walked back. France beat Estonia by 25 runs in that fixture.

#4 Ashen Bandara retired out in LPL 2022

In a Lanka Premier League match between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons last year, the Kings set a 148-run target for the Falcons. Ashen Bandara's 39-ball 44 took Falcons closer to the target, but when 10 runs were required off the last six balls, Bandara walked back.

Isuru Udana joined Chamika Karunaratne in the middle. Falcons scored 10 runs off the last six balls and won the match by three wickets.

#5 Shahid Afridi

Not many fans would know that former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi opted to retire in a match between Pakistanis and Northamptonshire back in 2010. Northamptonshire scored 133/3 in the first innings.

Chasing 134, Pakistanis were 61/2 in 10.3 overs when Shahid Afridi arrived in the middle. He blasted a 14-ball 42 before walking back to the dressing room in the 15th over, with the team's score being 121/3. Shahzaib Hasan and Abdul Razzaq completed the formalities as Pakistanis recorded a comfortable win.

