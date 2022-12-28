5 players who could be used solely as impact players in IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 will see the introduction of a new rule titled 'Impact Player'. This rule will allow each team to play with 12 players in a match. The teams will have to name their playing XI and four additional substitute players at the toss.

During the course of the match, the team can swap one of the substitutes with a player in their playing XI by using the Impact Player rule. The substitute can bat, bowl and field as a main player for the team in that game.

The IPL franchises knew about this rule in advance, which is why they may have retained or signed some players for IPL 2023, keeping the Impact Player rule in mind. Here's a list of five players who could solely be used as an Impact Player in IPL 2023.

#1 Karn Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Experienced leg-spinner Karn Sharma warmed the benches for the entire season in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) preferred Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed as their two spin bowlers ahead of Karn.

Now that the Impact Player rule allows teams to play with 12 players, RCB can think of using Karn Sharma more. They can swap him with one of the batters in the playing XI when they play on spin-friendly surfaces. Sharma has a lot of IPL experience under his belt and can make a difference to RCB's fortunes.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan, Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) could not assign a proper role to Sarfaraz Khan in IPL 2022, but the Impact Player rule can solve problems for both DC and Khan. The team management can introduce him into the team if the top-order collapses. Khan can rebuild the innings and take the team to a good score in that situation.

Otherwise, DC could also use him as a finisher in the slog overs during IPL 2023 matches. He has performed the finisher's role brilliantly for RCB in the past.

#3 Anukul Roy, Kolkata Knight Riders

Former India U-19 star Anukul Roy is yet to get a long run in the playing XI of any franchise. He majorly played as a substitute fielder for the Mumbai Indians, while rarely receiving opportunities to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022.

Kolkata could use his services more in IPL 2023 when they play on spin-friendly wickets. Roy can contribute to the bowling and fielding departments.

#4 Amit Mishra, Lucknow Super Giants

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra remained unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction but earned a deal from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2023. Mishra did a great job for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 when they played on spin-friendly surfaces in Chennai.

LSG could use his services when they play matches on spin-friendly pitches in IPL 2023. Even at the age of 40, Mishra can deceive any batter with his leg-spin.

#5 Abdul Samad, SunRisers Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained Abdul Samad for ₹4 crore last season but could not assign him a proper role. He was dropped from the playing XI after a few matches and warmed the benches for the majority of the tournament.

With the Impact Player rule, SRH can use Samad's services in the finishing department as well as the spin department, depending on the match situation.

Poll : 0 votes