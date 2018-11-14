×
5 players who can make an IPL comeback in 2019

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.14K   //    14 Nov 2018, 11:36 IST

Dale Steyn has made an impressive comeback to international cricket
Dale Steyn has made an impressive comeback to international cricket

Preparations have begun for the biggest T20 league in the world, the IPL. Even though there is still some time for the tournament to start, with teams trying to change things around through trading and retaining players, there is a lot going on in the IPL circles keeping the fans interested. 

IPL 2019 is going to be different in a lot of ways. With the World Cup just around the corner, the IPL governing council is working hard on the scheduling of this year's IPL. The tournament might be preponed by a couple of weeks in order to give some breathing time to the players before the World Cup. 

Also, some popular players might make comebacks to the cash-rich league this year. While some of these players missed the last season due to injuries, some players didn't get picked because of poor form. Some players were left out on ethical grounds too. But the twelfth season of the cash-rich league might see these players returning back to the tournament. 

Here are 5 players who can make a comeback to the IPL this year.

#5 Jason Holder

Holder in IPL 2013 playing for CSK
Holder in IPL 2013 playing for CSK

Jason Holder made his IPL debut in 2013, playing 6 matches for Chennai Super Kings. He then played a couple of seasons for the Sunrisers Hyderabad before playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016.

But because of below-par performances, Holder remained unsold in the next two auctions. While his bowling has been decent, the West Indies skipper will be extremely disappointed with his batting returns. The Barbadian has scored just 38 runs in 11 IPL matches, which doesn't quite do justice to his talent. 

But he has been in terrific form off late and was effective, with both bat and ball in the recently concluded tour of India. Hence, IPL teams might give one more chance to Holder and maybe he can be used as a batting all-rounder this season. 


