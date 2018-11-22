5 players who could be the most expensive at IPL Auction 2019

Vishal Raman

Glenn Maxwell

The IPL is four months away, but the IPL fever has already started thanks to the trade and the player retention. All the speculations and the rumours of who is going to be retained, and be released ended on November 15 when the final list of players retained by the franchise was released.

IPL Auction is an event in the cricketing calendar that can make or break a cricketer's and the team's fortune in the tournament. The released players are going to be the major attractions in this auction along with a few new upcoming stars.

This auction can be the redemption for many of the players who are released, and for some players, this can be the opportunity to cement a place in their country's World Cup team.

With the IPL season 12 being moved up, Auction is scheduled to happen in less than a month's time. IPL Auction 2019 is fast approaching, and here are 5 Players who players could be the most expensive at IPL Auction 2019.

#5 Shimron Hetmyer

Can make his debut in style.

What better way for a non-IPL star to make an impact than coming to India, and thrashing some of the best bowlers of that India has to offer. Shimron Hetmyer did this with some style. The only time West Indians stood a chance at winning the match was when Hetmyer was smashing the ball to all parts of the ground.

In the 5-match series, Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-scorer for the West Indies. He scored 259 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 140. If Hetmyer can dish out this punishment in an ODI, imagine him playing the Indian Premier League.

IPL Auction is all about the match winners and the game changers, Hetmyer certainly is one.

With the lack of heavy-hitting top order batsman like Shimron in the franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Hetmyer can start a bidding war among the franchises this time around.

