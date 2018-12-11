×
5 Players who could earn big at IPL auctions due to 2019 World Cup

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.47K   //    11 Dec 2018, 12:17 IST

Reeza Hendricks
Reeza Hendricks

The IPL auction 2019 is upon us. The mega event is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on December 18. Last few weeks were abuzz with news of released and retained players by different IPL franchises. Some teams like Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have released a number of players and hence have plenty of money in their kitty for the 2019 auctions.

IPL-2019 is scheduled from 29 March 2019 to 19 May 2019. South Africa, UAE have emerged as the likeliest candidates where the IPL will be held as general elections are scheduled at the same time in India. ODI World Cup 2019 begins from 30 May 2019. There is not much time between the end of IPL and start of World Cup. Hence, most teams are likely to refrain their star players from playing in the IPL in order to keep them fit for the World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have already opted out of the IPL auctions as they want to focus solely on the World Cup. More players are expected to follow suit.

We take a look at 5 players who are likely to benefit from such withdrawals from the auctions. 

5. Reeza Hendricks-

The name of Reeza Hendricks has been going around in the cricketing circles of South Africa for quite some time. He made his ODI debut this year for the Proteas and impressed straight away by smashing a century in his first game against Sri Lanka. Hendricks has been in great form for the Jozi Stars in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.

He has 359 runs to his name from just 7 innings, which includes two back-to-back centuries. His ability to clear the boundary ropes with ease is what makes him special. He can bat both in the middle order as well as at the top.

He is likely to be available for the whole duration of the IPL and may rake in some big moolah at the IPL auctions. 

Likely contenders: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals

1 / 5 NEXT
