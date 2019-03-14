×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 players who are likely to miss the start of the tournament

Pramod Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
330   //    14 Mar 2019, 18:35 IST

The cricket fraternity is getting ready for another season of the Indian Premier League. The biggest T20 carnival is set to begin on 23rd of March, with arch-rivals RCB and CSK fighting it out for a perfect start to the season.

It is a known fact that playing in the cash-rich league is every cricketer's priority during the Indian summer. This time though, the priorities have taken a toil as the ICC World Cup 2019 is just 2 months away.

Players like Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have reinforced this conflict by opting out of IPL 2019. But there are several others who will miss at least the start of the tournament, for a variety of reasons.

Here is a look at five key players who will be forced to miss the initial stage of the IPL due to injury and/or national duties.

#1 Kane Williamson


Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson

Prior to last season, Kane Williamson was forced to spend a lot of time on the bench due to the team combination that SRH had. Williamson made his IPL debut in 2015 but his services were limited to a handful of games as SRH had a settled XI.

David Warner's unavailability in 2018 not only made Williamson a regular in the playing XI, but he was also asked to lead the team - which he did successfully as SRH finished the season as runner-ups.

Williamson injured his shoulder while fielding in the second Test against Bangladesh, and later the MRI scans confirmed that he had suffered a grade one tear to the pectoral minor muscle in his left shoulder. Although Williamson and the SRH management are yet to confirm on his availability, he will most probably miss the initial few games.

It remains to be seen how the franchise utilizes Williamson this year as Warner is back in the mix.

#2 Marcus Stoinis


Stoinis had a dream BBL season
Stoinis had a dream BBL season
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore have traded Mandeep Singh for Marcus Stoinis, which might turn out to be a steal after the kind of BBL season Stoinis had. He scored 533 runs at an average of 53.30, and his bowling was fruitful as well with 14 wickets in 13 games.

Stoinis has become Australia's premier all-rounder in limited overs formats. And as an obvious result of that, he is part of the Australian team for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

Stoinis will not be available during the March portion of IPL, but RCB has able replacements in Colin de Grandhomme and Moeen Ali.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Kane Williamson Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2019: 5 Overseas Players who could have a huge impact this year
RELATED STORY
5 Overseas players who will play in IPL for the first time in 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Bowlers Who Could Win The Purple Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Australian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who have scored most runs in a single edition of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 candidates for the Orange Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who might win the Orange Cap 
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: 5 times the Orange Cap was won by a captain
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bargain buys at the auction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us