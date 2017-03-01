5 players who you did not know played with AB de Villiers in IPL

Here are five surprising teammates of AB de Villiers over the course of the IPL.

De Villiers has played for both DD and RCB

Over the course of the Indian Premier League, there are few more recognisable players than AB de Villiers. The South African superstar has set the tournament alight on many occasions and has become synonymous with the world-class talent that plies its trade in the league.

de Villiers might have become synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore but he did play for three years at the start of the IPL for Delhi Daredevils. Throughout his IPL career (2008 to 2010 – DD, 2011 onwards – RCB), he has played with some great players.

There have also been some surprising ones that you might not know about. Here are five of de Villiers' teammates over the course of the IPL that you may not know about:

#1 Aavishkar Salvi

de Villiers' three-year stint with the Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010 was one that saw him play alongside some stars. While the likes of Virender Sehwag and Glenn McGrath are prominent names, one that slipped through the net was Aavishkar Salvi.

When Salvi first grabbed the headlines, India thought they had finally found a solution to their pace bowling malaise. Yet, despite an impressive first-class and List-A track record, injuries meant he could never quite develop into the player everyone thought he could become.

But during the 2009 season of the IPL, he played for the Delhi Daredevils alongside de Villiers. Given the fact that he played just eight matches for the franchise in total, his time alongside the legendary South African is a coincidence not many are aware of.