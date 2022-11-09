T20 World Cup: 5 players from smaller nations who could earn an IPL contract

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has witnessed some players from smaller nations shock the bigger teams with their stellar performances. Players like Sikandar Raza were able to manage to win games single-handedly when no chance was given to their team on paper.

The IPL Mini Auction will take place sometime in December 2022 where the ten teams will be participating and will fight to have some valuable players on their side. Below is a list of five players who could potentially sign on the dotted line sooner than expected on the back of their T20 World Cup performances:

#5 Jan Frylinck - Namibia

Namibia defeated Srilanka with the help of Jan Frylinck in the World Cup

Namibia shocked the cricketing world when they defeated Sri Lanka in their first game in the group stage. Sri Lanka entered the World Cup on the back of a successful campaign in the Asia cup T20 where they won the trophy, defying all the odds stacked against them.

On paper, Namibia had no chance of going past the victory line. Jan Frylinck had a different idea. He came into bat when his team was reeling at 76 for 4 in 11.5 overs. He ended up scoring 44 runs in 28 balls with four boundaries, helping his side post a competitive total of 163.

Frylinck also played his part with the ball, picking up two wickets. One being the priced wicket of the Sri Lankan captain, Dasun Shanaka, who had started to cut loose. The all-rounder could be a worthy addition to teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders who lack a quality left-arm pacer in their line-up.

#4 Bas de Leede - The Netherlands

The Netherlands were placed in an easier group alongside Sri Lanka, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates, giving them a good chance of making it to the Super 12. Despite a good fight shown by Namibia throughout the league stage, it was the Netherlands who managed to secure a spot in the second round of the World cup.

Bas de Leede, 22, played a crucial role in their team's progression with contributions from both the bat and the ball. He picked up a total of seven wickets in the group stage and is currently placed as the second-highest wicket-taker in the World cup with 13 wickets to his name. He also made some notable contributions with the bat throughout the World cup, albeit with a moderate strike rate.

De Leede's medium-paced bowling could come in handy in sub-continent conditions where we have seen players like Rajat Bhatia pick crucial wickets in the middle overs. Teams like Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants may consider him to be a valuable addition to their side, especially with Punjab lacking a quality medium pacer.

#3 Karthik Meiyappan - United Arab Emirates

Meiyappan picked up a hat-trick against Sri Lanka. Pic Courtesy: thenationalnews.com

The United Arab Emirates had a forgettable World cup campaign barring the last game of the group stage where they managed to win against Namibia. However, their fans did get something to be happy about. Karthik Meiyappan etched his name in the record books by becoming the fifth player to pick up a hat-trick in the T20 World cup.

Sri Lanka were well placed on 117 for 2 in 14.3 overs and would have hoped for a flourishing finish to their innings. Little did they expect to see what was in store in the three balls to follow. Meiyappan picked up the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in consecutive deliveries en route to his hat-trick.

The Indian-born spinner is certainly new to the international arena, having played only 14 T20I matches so far. Chennai Super Kings could be plying their trade to pick him into their squad considering the fact they do not have a leg spinner in their ranks.

#2 Curtis Campher - Ireland

Innings played by Campher turned things around for Ireland

Ireland lost their first group stage game against Zimbabwe by a margin of 31 runs and were precariously placed at 61 for 4 requiring 116 runs in 63 balls against a quality bowling attack that Scotland possess. Many would have thought that was the end of Ireland's hopes of making it to the next stage of the World cup.

In walked young all-rounder Curtis Campher who turned things around in emphatic fashion. He played a brilliant knock scoring 72 runs off just 32 balls, and stitched a partnership of 119 runs with George Dockrell to lead their team towards victory. This innings not only provided a much-needed two points for their team but also gave them faith to go a long way in the World cup.

Besides being an attacking batsman, Campher can also contribute with the ball if the team needs it in the middle. Franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad can boost their team's strength by adding the Irishman to their squad.

#1 Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe

Raza had a splendid tournament with both the bat and the ball

If there is a player from the ongoing World Cup that has attracted fans across the globe purely based on his performances on the field, it is none other than Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe started their campaign with a thumping win over Ireland in the group stage, thanks to a quick-fire 82 runs scored by Raza, helping their team post a commanding total of 174 runs.

Zimbabwe won three games in the tournament, all of which had Raza holding the Man-of-the-Match award at the end. This goes on to prove how critical he has been towards his team's fortunes in the World cup. Raza finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer for his side with a total of 219 runs. His golden arm also bagged ten wickets, helping his team gain advantage at crucial junctures.

Raza has already played in many T20 leagues across the globe, with only the IPL evading him thus far. Although he is in his late thirties, one cannot forget how IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings preferred experienced campaigners over youngsters in the past. Mumbai Indians certainly lacked an all-rounder like him in 2021 and could be looking to add him to their line-up if he joins the auction this year.

