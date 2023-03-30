The absence of Josh Hazlewood in the initial stages of IPL 2023 will definitely impact Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) prospects in the tournament. Hazlewood is one of the most experienced bowlers in the squad, and his absence will be felt in the team's bowling department.

Hazlewood was sent home midway through the Test series against India as he was recovering from Achilles tendinitis, which he picked up during Australia's home summer.

Despite playing in the third Test against South Africa in January, Hazlewood missed all four Tests against India and also the three ODIs that followed. It's clear that his fitness will be a top priority for Cricket Australia as they prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the Ashes.

In the absence of Hazlewood, RCB will need to look for alternative options to fill the void. Here are five players who could take his place in the playing XI.

David Willey

David Willey is a left-arm medium-pacer from England who has played T20 cricket all over the world. His ability to swing the ball both ways, and his experience of playing in different conditions will be invaluable to RCB. Willey has played for RCB in the past and could be a straight swap for Hazlewood.

Finn Allen

Although primarily a batsman, Finn Allen can also bowl right-arm medium pace. He has played for New Zealand in T20Is and has been in good form in domestic T20 leagues. His ability to chip in with the ball could make him a valuable asset for RCB.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is already a part of the RCB squad and could be asked to lead the bowling attack in the absence of Hazlewood. The Indian pacer has been in good form in recent times and has already proved his mettle in the IPL. He could form a potent bowling partnership with Harshal Patel, who was the leading wicket-taker in the last edition of the IPL.

Siddharth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul is an Indian pacer who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. He has a good slower ball and can be effective with his variations. He has the ability to bowl at the death and could be a good option for RCB if they need a wicket-taker in the middle overs.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is primarily a batsman, but he can also bowl right-arm medium pace. He has been a consistent performer in domestic T20 leagues, and his ability to contribute with the ball could come in handy for RCB.

The absence of Hazlewood in the initial stages of IPL 2023 will definitely have an impact on RCB's performance. However, the team has enough depth in their squad to overcome this setback.

It will be interesting to see how they manage without their star Australian pacer, but with the likes of Siraj, Kaul, and Willey in their ranks, they have a good chance of doing well in the tournament.

Based on the current RCB squad and the injury updates, here is a predicted playing XI for RCB's first match of IPL 2023:

Virat Kohli (c)

Finn Allen (wk)

Faf du Plessis

Glenn Maxwell / Wanindu Hasaranga

Dinesh Karthik

Rajat Patidar

Shahbaz Ahmed

Harshal Patel

Mohammad Siraj

Siddharth Kaul / David Willey

Karn Sharma

Virat Kohli is expected to open the batting alongside Finn Allen, who is likely to take on wicket-keeping duties in the absence of AB de Villiers. Faf du Plessis is expected to bat at number three.

Glenn Maxwell's availability for the first match is uncertain due to his leg injury, and if he is unable to play, Wanindu Hasaranga could replace him in the playing XI. Dinesh Karthik is expected to bat at number five, followed by Rajat Patidar at number six and Shahbaz Ahmed at number seven.

Harshal Patel, who was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, is expected to lead the bowling attack, along with Mohammad Siraj. Siddharth Kaul or David Willey could be included in the playing XI as the third pacer. Karn Sharma is expected to take on the spin-bowling duties.

It remains to be seen how RCB will fare without the services of Josh Hazlewood, but they still have a strong team and will be looking to make a strong start in IPL 2023.

