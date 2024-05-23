5 RCB players who deserved better than an Eliminator knockout in IPL 2024 ft. Virat Kohli

Rajasthan Royals (RCB) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RR) by four wickets in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday, May 22.

This win takes RR to Qualifier 2, where they will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Friday, May 24.

RCB, who qualified for the playoffs against all odds by winning six games in a row in the league phase of the tournament, will be extremely disappointed with this loss.

A lot of players contributed consistently for them throughout this tournament and deserved better than being knocked out at this stage. This will surely deject them and leave them in a foul state of mind.

In this listicle, we will take a look at five such players:

India legend Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of IPL 2024 with 741 runs behind him at an extremely impressive average of 61 and strike rate of 154, is perhaps one of the first players who does not deserve getting knocked out.

Kohli was at the forefront of RCB emerging from the shadows and earning qualification into the playoffs but will be disheartened with his side losing to RR in the Eliminator.

The Delhi lad is likely to end the tournament as the Orange Cap holder as his nearest competitor Riyan Parag is still 174 runs away from him.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who announced ahead of the tournament that this would be his last IPL, hardly deserved a send-off such as the one he eventually got.

Karthik was among the best finishers this IPL and played crucial roles for his franchise throughout the tournament by coming in lower down the order.

Karthik's influence and form were so good that at one point, he was talked up as being a possibility for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA in June this year.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis shaking hands with his counterpart Sanju Samson ahead of the Eliminator. [RCB]

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is another player who does not deserve to be knocked out of the competition at the Eliminator stage.

He led his side extremely well and provided them with a lot of motivation and encouragement needed to gel them together.

With the bat in hand, he formed a brilliant partnership with Virat Kohli at the top of the order and finished the tournament with 438 runs to his name at a strike rate of 161.

Du Plessis was brilliant in the field for RCB as well and would have proven to take his team to even greater heights had they gone further in the competition.

Yash Dayal in a file photo. [RCB]

Another player for whom this exit in the Eliminator is extremely heartbreaking is Yash Dayal.

The left-arm seamer, who was brought in by RCB ahead of this season from Gujarat Titans, seemed to be a much-improved bowler this season and regularly hit areas that made opposition batters think twice before extending their arms.

Dayal will be disheartened with this defeat in this stage to RR but knowing him, he will go back to the nets to work on his skills and come back stronger in the next season.

Rajat Patidar practicing ahead of a game. [RCB]

India and Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar, who plies his trade for RCB in the IPL, had an indifferent start to the season but came good towards the middle and latter half; he will be heartbroken with this loss as well.

He is one of the finest spin hitters in the country at the moment and promised a lot with his quick feet in the middle overs.

Patidar is known to get to the pitch of the ball while using his supple wrists but can also hit it a long way by staying beside the line - he scored a 22-ball 34 in the Eliminator as well.

His expertise and skill helped RCB in their hour of need, but unfortunately, they have been knocked out.

