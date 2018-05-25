Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: 4 reasons why KKR might win the tournament

    The Knight Riders have won four matches on the trot now.

    Anubhav Joshi
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 04:46 IST
    5.13K

    Kolkata Knight Riders team during practice at Feroz Shah Kotla...
    Kolkata Knight Riders team prepping for the game

    A disciplined Kolkata Knight Riders progressed into the Qualifier 2 of the IPL by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs. KKR started slowly with the bat as they lost three early wickets but made up for it later in the game with both the bat and the ball.

    They now face a fancied Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground in Kolkata. With just two games to win, KKR might emerge as the surprise champions this season.

    The fact that they have nothing to lose and everything to play for might take them over the line this season. Few people still have their money on KKR and here is why.$##

    #1 The winning form

    Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL T20
    KKR have now won four games in a row

    Yes, the boys from Kolkata have now made it four in a row. These four wins include two against RR, one against KXIP and one against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since they have beaten Sunrisers recently, Dinesh Karthik and his men will back themselves to do it again. With momentum on their side, the men in purple will be high on confidence.

    It was this winning momentum which almost worked for both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore towards the end of the league stage. If KKR manage to beat Sunrisers in the Qualifier, it will be 5 in a row for the Knight Riders putting them in a very comfortable mental space before the big final.

