5 records that Shubman Gill broke during his wondrous 129-run knock in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 vs MI

Shubman Gill was a class apart once again when he produced a phenomenal 129-run knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the all-important Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26.

Gill demolished MI in the big game and sealed his team's berth in their second consecutive IPL final. Gujarat will now face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash on Sunday (May 28).

After Mumbai put GT to bat first in a rain-delayed game, the Titans openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got their team off to a steady start. They took GT to 50/0 after the completion of the powerplay overs. Saha was stumped in the seventh over, but Gill continued his march.

Finding boundaries once or twice in the overs, Gill bided his time in the middle and settled himself in to torment MI in the second half of the innings.

After reaching his fifty in 32 balls, the right-hander unleashed his beast mode. He exhibited another instance of marvellous strokeplay for the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT were at 91/1 at the halfway mark, but Gill turned the game heavily in his side's favour by smashing the MI bowlers all around the park.

He hit Akash Madhwal for three maximums in the 11th over and showed no mercy against other bowlers as well. In no time, Gill was at 99 off just 48 balls before he knocked a ball to long-on and brought up another exhilarating century.

Eventually, the star batsman from Punjab holed out at deep mid-wicket, which ended his emphatic innings of 129 off 60 balls. Gill struck seven boundaries and 10 lusty maximums en route to his knock. This guided GT to their highest-ever IPL total of 233 in the first innings.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav's best efforts (61 off 38), Mumbai could only get to 171 in the second innings as GT won the game with a comprehensive margin of 62 runs.

During his fantastic century, Gill also broke a slew of records. Here is a compilation of five such records that he broke in Qualifier 2 against MI.

#5 Joint-fastest 100 in an IPL playoff game

Shubman Gill vs MI [IPLT20]

Despite being at 37 off 26 at one point, Gill switched gears phenomenally well and took just 49 balls in total to get to his third hundred of the season.

His 49-ball ton is now the joint-fastest century in an IPL playoff game. Gill now shares the record with Rajat Patidar and Wriddhiman Saha, who both also took 49 balls to get to their centuries.

While Patidar did it against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in last year's Eliminator, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were at the receiving end of Saha's hundred in the IPL 2014 final.

#4 Most sixes in an innings in IPL play-off

Gill took apart the MI bowlers with utter disdain and smashed a total of 10 sixes against them en route to his knock. His 10 maximums is now the most any batter has hit in an innings in an IPL playoff game.

Prior to him, Saha, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, and Shane Watson had hit eight sixes and held the record.

Moreover, Gill's 10 maximums is now also the joint-most any batter has hit against the Mumbai Indians. Earlier in IPL 2023, Rashid Khan also clobbered 10 sixes against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

#3 Second-highest score by an Indian in IPL history

Shubman Gill celebrates his century vs MI [IPLT20].

Another landmark that the flamboyant opener tumbled was of scoring the second-highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.

Gill's 129-run knock is now second only to KL Rahul's 132*-run knock, which he scored against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at IPL 2020.

Gill surpassed Rishabh Pant on the tally. Pant scored a brilliant 128* against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

#2 Most runs in a sequence of six and four consecutive IPL innings

Shubman Gill pumped up after completing his 100 vs MI [IPLT20].

This has been nothing less than a dream season for Gill. Although he was fantastic in the early games of the tournament as well, the Punjab-based batsman has been on another level at the business end of the campaign.

His last six innings has seen him score: 129, 42, 104, 101, 6, and 94*. In total, he has scored 476 runs in his last six IPL innings. This is the most by anyone in the history of the league, beating Jos Buttler's record of 456 runs, which he scored in six back-to-back innings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Moreover, Gill's last four innings have seen him rack up a combined total of 376 runs. This is also the most by any batter in four consecutive IPL innings, surpassing Virat Kohli's tally of 351 runs, which he made in four straight games at IPL 2016.

#1 Highest individual score in an IPL playoff innings

Shubman Gill kissing his bat after the phenomenal century [IPLT20]

Just the at the age of 23, Gill has earned countless records to his name. Another significant milestone which he broke on Friday was of scoring the highest-ever individual score by a batter in an IPL playoff innings.

Gill's 129 runs overtook the previous record held by Virender Sehwag when he scored 122 runs against CSK in IPL 2014. Incidentally, Sehwag also hit his century in the Qualifier 2 match of that season.

