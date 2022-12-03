5 released players who are missing in IPL 2023 Auction List

The IPL 2023 Auction list was finalized a few days ago. The deadline for the players to register themselves for the mini auction was November 30, 2022. On December 1, the IPL organizers confirmed that 991 players have enrolled their names for the upcoming auction in Kochi.

Out of the 991 players, 714 are from India, whereas 277 are overseas names. Almost all the Indian players who were released ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction are present on the list of names to be auctioned. However, five overseas players who lost their IPL deals this year have not registered themselves.

In this listicle, we will look at the five players who earned IPL contracts in 2022, got released and are missing from the IPL 2023 Auction List.

#1 Kieron Pollard is absent from IPL 2023 Auction List

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL on the day of the retention announcement. Pollard played for MI from 2010 to 2022. He was struggling in the previous season and was even dropped from the playing XI.

MI decided against retaining him in the IPL for the upcoming season. Hence, Pollard retired and took over the role of a batting coach in the Mumbai Indians team.

#2 Dwayne Bravo is absent from IPL 2023 Auction List

Dwayne Bravo is the all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 183 scalps. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder was missing from the franchise's list of retained players for the IPL 2023 Auction.

Many fans felt that CSK would re-sign him at a lower price in the mini auction. However, Bravo announced his retirement yesterday. CSK have now roped in him as their bowling coach for IPL 2023.

#3 Sam Billings has opted out of IPL 2023

Sam Billings played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season. He was in and out of the playing XI as he did not receive consistent opportunities to play.

Billings announced on Twitter earlier this year that he will not participate in IPL 2023. Explaining the reason behind his withdrawal, Billings wrote:

"Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket."

Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket https://t.co/7yeqcf9yi8

#4 Pat Cummins is absent from IPL 2023 Auction List

Pat Cummins @patcummins30 I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. https://t.co/Iu0dF73zOW

Pat Cummins is another player who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders last season but has opted out of IPL 2023. The Australian all-rounder was in fantastic touch in IPL 2022 as he smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the tournament's history against the Mumbai Indians.

Cummins will skip IPL 2023 to keep himself fresh for The Ashes. He is Australia's Test captain, and their series against England will start on June 16.

#5 Alex Hales did not register himself for IPL 2023 Auction

England batter Alex Hales was signed by KKR in IPL 2022. He did not participate in the tournament. Considering his excellent form in T20 cricket this year, Kolkata would have thought of retaining him for IPL 2023.

However, on the day of retention, KKR announced that Hales is unavailable for IPL 2023 due to personal reasons.

