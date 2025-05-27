5 replacement signings who have taken IPL 2025 by storm ft. Dewald Brevis

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its business end and within a week, we will have our winner for this season. This has been the longest IPL season so far, given that the tournament was suspended midway for about 10 days.

When a tournament stretches for two and a half months, you are bound to sustain injuries, which keeps the players on the sidelines on their toes. Players who weren't initially picked in the mega auction have had opportunities to come into the tournament.

Several replacement players have taken the tournament by storm in 2025 after getting the opportunity to showcase their talents. Chennai Super Kings have benefited greatly from their replacement signings.

While there hasn't been a massive change in results for the Yellow Army, the future looks great and the replacement players have only made the team better.

Having said that, here's a look at five replacement signings who have impressed in IPL 2025:

Urvil Patel smashes a six against KKR. Source: Getty

The swashbuckling top-order batter Urvil Patel was signed in by the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a ligament tear on his left ankle. He made an immediate impact on his IPL debut, scoring a blistering 31 off just 11 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He faltered against the Rajasthan Royals without bothering the scorers, but was back at his belligerent best against the Gujarat Titans in CSK’s last match of the season. He scored a 19-ball 37, which included four fours and two sixes.

# 4. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has so far taken 3 wickets for LSG in the season. Source: Getty

The experienced medium pacer was overlooked during the mega auction but was added as a replacement by the Lucknow Super Giants for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan.

He made an immediate impact in the tournament, bagging two wickets against the Delhi Capitals in the first match of the tournament and followed it up with figures of 4/34 against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

His role changed a bit as the tournament progressed, as he was asked to bowl the middle and death overs, and he started to leak runs. Shardul took some crucial wickets, but the economy rate remained on the higher side. He has taken 13 wickets in 10 matches for LSG in IPL 2025.

Harsh Dubey celebrates picking a wicket for SRH. Source: Getty

The left-arm spinner and handy lower-middle order batter, Harsh Dubey, was signed in as a replacement for the injured Smaran Ravichandran by the SunRisers Hyderabad in the latter half of the tournament.

The 22-year-old all-rounder recently scripted history in the Ranji Trophy, bagging 69 wickets in the 2024/25 season, which is the most wickets taken by any bowler in the history of the tournament.

He looked impressive against LSG but conceded 44 runs besides picking up a wicket. Harsh took the massive wicket of Virat Kohli in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

It was his performance against KKR that made everyone notice the youngster. He took three crucial wickets, and the deliveries to Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh had class, deception, and guile written all over them.

# 2. Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre made a massive change for CSK at thee top of the order/ Source: Getty

Ayush Mhatre, the 17-year-old flamboyant opening batter, was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the IPL midway through the season after fracturing his elbow.

Mhatre changed the complexion of the CSK team and started taking on the bowling attacks in the powerplay, which was lacking in the earlier games. He smashed 30 and 32 in his first two games before playing his best knock of 94 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He has consistently shown his talent and hasn't been afraid of taking on some quality bowling attacks. After a duck against KKR, he scored 43 and 34 to sign off from the tournament. He ended the tournament with 240 runs in seven innings.

Dewald Brevis has been CSK's best batter since being included as the replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

Brevis provided the much-needed impetus in the middle overs and carried it on till a stage where the rest of the batters could post a massive score. He started off with knocks of 42 and 32 against SRH and PBKS, respectively, before playing a match-winning knock against KKR.

He scored a duck against RCB but finished the tournament on a high, scoring 42 and 57 against RR and GT, respectively. The fearlessness of the young destructive batter could've been a game-changer for CSK earlier in the tournament. Given how he performed this year, he should be retained for the upcoming season by the Super Kings.

