5 slowest hundreds in IPL history ft. Virat Kohli

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has brought revolution to world cricket. The totals, which were scored in the 50-over format until the last decade, are now scored in the shortest format. The most recent example being the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders posting more than 270, batting first.

That has seen more players reach the three-figure mark, but not all of them do so quickly. On that note, let's take a look at the five slowest hundreds in IPL history.

#5 Jos Buttler - 66 balls

In the ninth game of IPL 2022, Jos Buttler's Rajasthan Royals were up against Mumbai Indians. Although RR lost a couple of wickets early, Buttler was up to his task to steer the team at a comfortable rate and stitched an 82-run stand with Sanju Samson (30).

Buttler continued to play an anchor role, while Shimron Hetmyer slammed 35 off 14. The England batter went on score a century off 66 balls before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The Royals posted 193 and won by 23 runs.

#4 David Warner - 66 balls

The 26th game of IPL 2010 witnessed Delhi Capitals squaring off with Kolkata Knight Riders. With Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Virender Sehwag failing, David Warner had to curb his aggression.

The left-hander got support from Paul Collingwood (53) and stitched a terrific 128-run stand, helping the Capitals to 177. The Knight Riders, in response, fell short by 40 runs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 66 balls

Featuring for Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar compiled a 66-ball century against Kochi Tuskers in the 2011 season.

The 'Little Master' smashed 12 fours and three sixes to remain unbeaten on 100 before stitching a 116-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu (53). Chasing 183, Brendon McCullum (81) led Kochi to a win.

#2 Virat Kohli - 67 balls

On Saturday (April 6), Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashed against Rajasthan Royals.

The Challengers were off to a brisk start, with experienced openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis putting together 125 for the first wicket before Du Plessis was dismissed for 44.

However, Kohli ontinued to pile misery on the Royals bowlers, scoring a century off 67 balls. He remained unbeaten on 113 off 72, with 13 fours and four sixes, as Bengaluru posted 183 on the board. The Royals chased down the target in the last over.

#1 Manish Pandey - 67 balls

In 2009, Bengaluru's Manish Pandey became the first Indian batter to hit a century in the cash-rich league.

The opener achieved the feat against Deccan Chargers in the 56th game of the season. He slammed 114* of 73, with 10 fours and four sixes to pave the way for the RCB to post 170. In response, the Chargers fell short by 12 runs.

Although Pandey created IPL history, his century ranks as the joint-slowest in tournament history.