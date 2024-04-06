[Watch] Virat Kohli smashes 113 off 72 balls in RR vs RCB IPL clash

Virat Kohli starred with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6).

The right-handed batter looked solid, staying unbeaten on 113 runs off 72 balls at a strike rate of 156.94, including four sixes and 12 boundaries. It was his eighth ton, most in the tournament. During his knock, Kohli also became the first player to score 7500+ runs in the cash-rich IPL.

Kohli also shared a 125-run partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis for the second wicket. His innings helped RCB post 183/3 in 20 overs against the Royals.

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, with 316 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten 83 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 77 versus Punjab Kings, respectively.

The 35-year-old will now look to continue his sublime form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The T20 tournament will be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies in June.

"I feel this total is effective on this pitch" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has backed the bowling unit to deliver as RCB set an 184-run target for RR, who have registered a hat-trick of wins. He said in the mid-match show:

"I feel this total is effective on this pitch. I am not coming in with any premeditation. I knew I couldn't got over aggressive, just that I had to keep the bowlers guessing.

"It's just experience and maturity of playing the conditions. Even if there's dew, the surface is rough and dry, won't be easy for the batters."

Speaking about his innings, Kohli called it a tricky pitch and pointed out that he had to play till the end, especially after Faf got out.

"The wicket looks quite different from the outside. It feels like it's flat, but the ball is holding up in the pitch, that's when you realise the pace changes it. One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end.

"I couldn't get under the ball against Ashwin. Couldn't slog towards mid-wicket, so had to target straight down the ground."

For the unversed, RCB are coming off two consecutive losses and have managed just one win in four games so far. They will look to get back to winning ways.