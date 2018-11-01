5 standout performers from APL 2018 who could bag an IPL contract

IPL 2019 auction is reported to be held in the mid of December

2018 has been the most significant year in the history of Afghanistan Cricket. First, they emerged as the winners of the ICC WC Qualifiers 2018 to book a place in the ICC WC 2019. Then, they gained Test status and played their maiden Test against India. Later on, they defeated Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and tied a match with India in the Asia Cup. Recently, they completed the inaugural edition of their new T20 league, Afghanistan Premier League.

Mohammad Nabi’s Balkh Legends were the winners of the inaugural edition of APL. APL 2018 is evidence of the abundance of cricketing talent in Afghanistan. Besides, a plethora of overseas stars once again showed their class in the newly launched league.

With the auction for the Indian Premier League 2019 season scheduled next month, let us look at five standout performers from APL 2018 who can bang an IPL contract in the upcoming auction.

#5 Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Qais Ahmed is the latest leg-spinner to emerge from Afghanistan

Qais Ahmed is the latest addition in Afghanistan’s long list of talented spin bowlers. The 18-year old leggie bagged the MOM award in the recently concluded APL final. Playing for eventual champions Balkh Legends, he registered his maiden 5-wicket haul against Rashid Khan’s Kabul Zwanan.

In nine games, he picked up 15 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.26. Even in the 2018 ICC U19 WC, he was the joint highest wicket-taker. Within a short span, he had already earned contracts from Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League. He represented St Lucia Stars in the recent edition of CPL. Recently, Rajshahi Kings signed him for the upcoming season of BPL

Since leg spinners are labelled as ‘most wanted’ in the limited-overs format, it will not be a massive surprise if Qais lands an IPL contract in the upcoming auction.

