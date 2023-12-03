5 star performers from WBBL 2024 who could go for big money in WPL auction ft. Sophie Day

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction, slated for December 9, has now released its player roster, featuring 165 cricketers who will be up for grabs. Among these participants, 104 are Indian players, and 61 hail from overseas, including 15 representing associate nations.

The comprehensive list of WPL players comprises 56 capped players and 109 uncapped cricketers. Teams have the opportunity to fill a maximum of 30 slots, with nine reserved for overseas players.

The five franchises have decided to retain a total of 60 players with 21 of them being overseas cricketers. 29 players were released from their current squads.

5 star performers from WBBL 2024 who could go for big money in WPL auction:

#5 Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield had a decent WBBL

Phoebe Litchfield turned out for Sydney Thunder this WBBL season and was a consistent performer for them with the bat. In 15 matches, the left-hander scored 309 runs at a strike rate of 130 and with an average of 28.09.

She can be one of the players franchises would want in their side in the upcoming WPL edition considering her game against both pace and spin.

#4 Kim Garth

Kim Garth has terrific numbers in T20 cricket

Australian pacer Kim Garth can be another potential big-ticket signing in the WPL auction. She is a terrific bowler in T20s - in 55 T20 internationals, she has picked up 45 wickets at an economy of 5.93.

She had a brilliant WBBL this season with nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.96. She is also a decent bat lower down the order and can chip in with handy runs towards the back end of the innings.

#3 Amanda-Jade Wellington

A terrific WBBL for Brisbane Heat

Amanda-Jade Wellington had a terrific WBBL with the Brisbane Heat. She was the star with the ball and in 15 matches, she picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 5.46. She was extremely penetrative across all stages of the innings with an average of 11.

She can be one of the top picks at the WPL auction and teams like Mumbai Indian or UP Warriorz could look to go all out and acquire her services.

#2 Sophie Day

Sophie Dey was the top wicket-taker in WBBL

Sophie Day was the top wicket-taker in this season's WBBL. She is a left-arm spinner and picked up 27 wickets in 14 innings at an economy rate of 12.48. She found excellent purchase from the pitches and relied a lot on her variations on different surfaces.

On more conducive pitches in India, Sophie can be a great pick considering her traits as a spinner and as a wicket-taker in the middle overs.

#1 Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is the top all-rounder in T20 cricket

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu was named Player of the Tournament title in the ninth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), despite being initially overlooked in the player draft. Fortuitously, Athapaththu seized the opportunity to join the WBBL when Sydney Thunder enlisted her as a replacement overseas player.

By the conclusion of the league stage, Athapaththu had amassed 511 runs from 13 innings, boasting an impressive average of 42.58 and a striking rate of nearly 130, featuring five fifty-plus scores. In addition to being the second-highest run-scorer, she also showcased her bowling skills by claiming nine wickets at an average of 25.55, conceding a mere 6.79 runs per over.