5 most stylish left-handed batters who will be in action in IPL 2023

In 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have seen a number of extravagant left-handed batters grace the league. The likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner, and Suresh Raina immediately come to mind when one thinks of southpaw batters who have enjoyed success in the cash-rich league.

More recently, Nicholas Pooran and Devon Conway are two left-handers who have made a name for themselves in the tournament. There's an inexplicable elegance about left-handed batters when they are in full flow.

In this article, we take a look at five of the most stylish left-handed batters that will be in action in IPL 2023.

#1 Kyle Mayers

There's something about watching West Indian batters dominate at their peak. It's the flair they bring to their game along with the confidence they carry. Perhaps a bit of nostalgia with the likes of Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara. Well, when Kyle Mayers gets going, he's right up there.

The all-rounder made his Test debut in Chattogram, scoring a double century in a chase of over 350. He has been a cult hero ever since, and is one of the most stylish batters in the world when he's in the mood. He could well be the one to light up IPL 2023 if he gets going for the Lucknow Super Giants.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is one of the best spin all-rounders in the world. The Englishman played a key role in helping his side win the World Cup and the T20 World Cup. With his skillset, the off-spinner is a threat to any opposition with bat or ball in hand.

Best known for taking on spinners mercilessly, as he so often has for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, there's a certain joy in Moeen Ali's batting. The languid bat flow with the kind of range he possesses makes him one of the more enjoyable batters to witness.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was a mainstay of the Indian top order for nearly a decade. The southpaw broke onto the scene as a dominant left-hander who liked to take down bowlers at will.

With his range through the off-side, Dhawan unleashed an array of strokes that got him a great deal of success throughout his career. A man for the big tournaments for India, the 37-year-old is still one of the most elegant left-handers who will be in action in IPL 2023 with the Punjab Kings.

#4 David Miller

David Miller aka 'Killer Miller' is one of the most destructive batters in the world. The South African southpaw makes six-hitting seem like a piece of cake on most occasions and can single-handedly take the game away from any opposition.

Miller has shown his ability and class for a number of years now and still continues to do so. He's been a success in the IPL too, initially making his mark with the Punjab Kings and recently contributing to help the Gujarat Titans win the title last season.

#5 Yashasvi Jaiswal

One of the most underrated youngsters on the Indian domestic circuit, Yashasvi Jaiswal has every shot in the book. Born with a natural left-hander's elegance, he loves to feed on anything short and can access both sides of the square.

Adding a little flourish to everything he brings to the field, the 21-year-old will be aiming for another successful season with the Rajasthan Royals. In fact, the upcoming IPL season could well prove to be a breakthrough season for Jaiswal.

