5 Takeaways from CSK's 12-run win over LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs on Monday (April 3) to record their first win of the Tata IPL 2023. The four-time champions did not disappoint on their return to Chepauk after a gap of four years.

LSG won the toss and decided to bowl first on a batting-friendly pitch in Chennai. CSK were on fire from the word go as openers Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31 balls) tore into the LSG bowlers.

Cameos from Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and M.S. Dhoni ensured that CSK posted a mighty total of 217/7 at the end of their 20 overs. For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up 3 wickets each.

In reply, LSG got off to a flyer thanks to Kyle Mayers' (53 off 22 balls) blistering knock. However, after his dismissal, wickets kept tumbling for the visitors. Nicholas Pooran (32 off 18 balls) gave the hosts a few nervous moments with some quality strokes but could not kick on to get his team across the line.

On that note, let us discuss 5 Takeaways from CSK's win over LSG:

#1 Dhoni finishes off in style

It was a happy homecoming for MS Dhoni as the crowd favorite returned to 'Fortress Chepauk' after four years. The crowd was treated to a signature Dhoni finish as he struck two consecutive sixes off Purple Cap holder Mark Wood in the final over.

Dhoni also completed 5000 IPL runs in the process. This was the second successive match where the 41-year-old finished the innings with a great cameo, begging the question if he should bat higher up the order to utilize his form to the fullest.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad continues rich vein of form

Ruturaj Gaikwad backed up his 92-run knock against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first match with another fine half-century against LSG. The opener struck 3 boundaries and 4 maximums as he set the platform for a huge CSK total. Gaikwad's tremendous form bodes well for CSK's chances in the competition.

#3 Spinners make merry at Chepauk

On a day when fast bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground, spinners emerged as the star performers with the ball for both sides. Ravi Bishnoi bowled an excellent spell for LSG, giving away just 28 runs in his four overs and picking up the wickets of Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali. The youngster has been performing consistently for a few seasons now and deserves a regular spot in the Indian T20I side.

For the hosts, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali ensured that CSK kept chipping away at the LSG batting order. Moeen Ali picked up four wickets in his four overs, giving away just 26 runs. Mitchell Santner also kept things tight, giving away 21 runs and picking up a wicket in his spell.

#4 Kyle Mayers continues to haunt bowlers

Kyle Mayers backed up his half-century in the first match with another brilliant display as he tore the CSK bowling unit apart in the powerplay. His knock consisted of eight boundaries and two sixes as he almost took the game away from CSK. Had he kicked on for a few more overs, the result could have been different. The West Indian will prove to be a headache for most opposition captains as the tournament progresses.

#5 CSK's excellent death bowling proves to be the deciding factor

With 44 runs needed in three overs, the game seemed to be leaning towards CSK. However, with an in-form Ayush Badoni and an experienced ball-striker in Krishnappa Gowtham at the crease, LSG were still alive in the contest.

Adding to this, CSK's pacers were ordinary throughout the match and did not instill much confidence. However, Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowled three excellent overs at the death to ensure that CSK won the match by a comfortable margin.

