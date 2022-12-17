5 Tamil Nadu players who could be on CSK's radar for the IPL 2023 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to iron out a few chinks in their side at the IPL 2023 Auction on December 23 in Kochi. Having endured an abysmal ninth-placed finish in the previous season, the four-time champions will be keen to bounce back with their pride hurt.

MS Dhoni will lead CSK again in the new season and all eyes will be on their approach at the IPL 2023 Auction. With ₹20.45 crore in their kitty to spend, they might want to keep a portion of it for players from Tamil Nadu, of whom they have none in their ranks at this point.

Tamil Nadu are widely considered the best white-ball domestic side in the country, notwithstanding their group-stage exit at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and a quarterfinal finish at the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League has gone a long way in catapulting a number of lesser-known talents into the spotlight, post which they have gone on to have success in the IPL and for India too.

On that note, let's assess five players from Tamil Nadu who could be on CSK's radar ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 G Ajitesh

One of the finds of TNPL 2022, G Ajitesh made a name for himself as a finisher who could hit from the word go.

He showcased glimpses of the same during his debut for Tamil Nadu at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, apart from opening the innings on the odd occasion.

At just 20 years old, Ajitesh can also keep wickets, adding another string to his bow. A potential finishing option for the future who can also don the keeper's gloves - do CSK have their Dhoni heir ready here at the IPL 2023 Auction?

#2 Sanjay Yadav

Player of the Tournament of TNPL 2022, Sanjay Yadav could simply do no wrong as he bagged six wickets that season to go with his table-topping 452 runs at a strike rate of 186.77.

Apart from sending down regular overs of left-arm spin, the southpaw is a fierce striker of the ball and fancies taking down spinners in particular.

In a rather surprising move, Mumbai Indians (MI) released him into the IPL 2023 Auction pool despite having procured him for a bargain price in the last mega auction.

CSK would do well to secure a backup for Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay is as good as any on the domestic circuit.

#3 Manimaran Siddharth

Opportunities in the Tamil Nadu team have been hard to come by for Manimaran Siddharth, who is another in the assembly line of left-arm spinners to have emerged from the state.

He has had gigs with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) before but is yet to make his IPL debut.

Siddharth is accurate and can be particularly useful at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the pitch is known to be conducive to spin.

CSK couldn't secure R Sai Kishore for good but Siddharth is no less of a quality option. They could have him in mind as a bargain pick come the IPL 2023 Auction.

#4 Narayan Jagadeesan

It's a bit weird, isn't it? Jagadeesan was let go of by CSK despite having him on board at a bargain price. Yet, he has flicked a switch and batted like a man possessed for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, before carrying that form into the first round of the Ranji Trophy.

He is best used at the top of the order but there is no spot in the CSK setup at the top.

It remains to be seen if they go back to him, having released him in the first place. Yet, his recent purple patch could force them into a second thought ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

#5 B Surya

With 10 wickets in nine games at a miserly economy rate of 6.03, B Surya was one of the breakout performers in the TNPL earlier this year. What stood out, however, was his assortment of variations as he broke onto the scene as a mystery spinner.

CSK have a mystery spinner within their ranks in the form of Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana. Punting on raw talent isn't something they're known for, but having also bid for Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy in vain in the past, they might have an eye on Surya this time.

Don't be surprised then if they go after him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Which player from Tamil Nadu do you think CSK will gun for at the IPL 2023 Auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

