5 times David Warner struggled with the bat in an IPL match

David Warner is one of the greatest batters in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He recently became only the third batter to score over 6000 runs in the tournament, becoming the quickest to the milestone. He has scored 6,090 runs in 166 innings at an average of 42.29 and a strike rate of 139.61 with 57 fifties and four centuries.

However, the Delhi Capitals skipper had a tough outing against the Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. He scored 51 off 47 deliveries, hitting six fours in his stay at the crease. MI won the game by six wickets.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #IPL2023 David Warner has three half-centuries in four innings, but is striking at just 114.83 David Warner has three half-centuries in four innings, but is striking at just 114.83 👀 #IPL2023 https://t.co/sPIYD9jx5m

Here is a look at five more times Warner struggled in an IPL innings.

#1 65 (55) vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati 2023

Rajasthan Royals set a target of 200 for the Delhi Capitals. Jos Buttler (79 runs off 51 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 runs off 31 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (39 runs off 21 balls) ensured that they set a competitive total for the Warner-led franchise.

In response, Delhi lost two early wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over of the innings. Rilee Rossouw also failed to get going in his brief stay at the crease. Warner could only hit seven fours and struggled to up the ante, during his knock of 65 off 55 balls. His partnership with Lalit Yadav (38 runs off 24 balls) only lessended the losing margin to 57 runs.

#2 56 (48) vs Lucknow Supergiants, Lucknow 2023

West Indies left-hander Kyle Mayers slammed 73 off 38 balls on his IPL debut, which ensured LSG could set an above par target of 194 for the visitors at the Ekana Stadium. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a valuable 36 off 21 deliveries.

The Delhi Capitals started off quickly in the powerplay, adding 41 runs in 4.3 overs. However, Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Sarfaraz Khan were dismissed in quick succession - leaving the team reeling at 48/3 in seven overs.

While Rossouw looked in good touch (30 off 20 balls), the Australian superstar failed to secure boundaries and rotate the strike effectively. It was not an intent issue - he just could not seem to get some breathing space against a quality bowling attack. Avesh Khan dismissed him, as Warner miscued a slower delivery in the 16th over of the chase. They lost the match by 50 runs.

#3 4 (12) vs Lucknow Supergiants, DY Patil 2022

David Warner returned to his former team as the Delhi Capitals signed him for ₹6.25 crores. There were a lot of expectations from the star batter, given he had redeemed himself by winning the Man of the Tournament in Australia's first Men's T20 World Cup win in 2021.

However, Warner had a terrible time midway through his first innings of the season. While Shaw (60 off 34) was in dream form, the left-handed opener struggled to attack a single bowler in the powerplay. Ravi Bishnoi eventually dismissed him in the ninth over of the first innings, getting the better of him for the third time in the format. LSG chased down the target of 150 and won the match by six wickets.

#4 57 (55) vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi 2021

Captain David Warner batted first against the Super Kings in an attempt to change the Sunrisers Hyderabad fortunes. After Sam Curran dismissed Bairstow in the fourth over, Warner and Pandey (61 off 46 balls) stitched a partnership of 106 runs in 83 balls.

He laboured through a run-a-ball innings, something extremely uncharacteristic of the T20 great. He tried his best to attack but could only hit three fours and two sixes. The captain was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over when he tried to reach for a wide full delivery and gave a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at sweeper cover.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis' quick-fire knocks in the run-chase proved that the wicket was not as difficult either. CSK sealed the chase of 172 and won the match by seven wickets. It was just a bad day in the office for the SRH skipper.

#5 36 (34) vs Mumbai Indians, Chepauk 2021

Vital contributions from Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma meant that the defending champions were able to set a competitive first innings total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Except Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Sunrisers bowlers were extremely tight with their lines and restricted Mumbai to 150.

Warner opened the innings with Bairstow. The English opener decided to make the most of the field restrictions in the powerplay, allowing Warner to play an anchor role. However, Bairstow and Pandey were dismissed after the powerplay.

Warner was involved in a run-out with youngster Virat Singh in the middle. He is a brilliant batter in the T20 run chases, and this was certainly a disappointing performance from him.

The surprising thing about this knock was that Warner could not finish off the run-chase after consuming over 30 deliveries and the required run rate being well under control. SRH eventually lost the match by 13 runs.

