5 times IPL teams that had more than one venue as their home stadium

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has not just given some great Indian talent over the years but has also grown into one of the greatest franchise T20 leagues in the world.

While the teams have increased from 8 to 10, the idea of the league has also been to introduce new venues so that it's accessible to more fans.

This year, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will also have the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their home ground, apart from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

They got some great support in Guwahati for their game against the Punjab Kings, and this shows how widespread the craze of the league has been.

On that note, let's take a look at five instances where IPL teams over the years have had multiple home venues:

#5 Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad and Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a sensational record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, having won 29 of their 38 games in the first six editions of the IPL.

But in the 2015 season, they had to play their home matches at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Although they lost that Super Over against Kings XI Punjab in Ahmedabad, RR did really well to get to the playoffs. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

#4 Kings XI Punjab - Dharamsala

The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala hosted an IPL game for the first time in the third edition of the tournament in 2010.

The venue is located at a high altitude, and the way it's situated amidst mountains makes it arguably one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world.

The HPCA Stadium is remembered for some epic IPL moments, when an emotionally charged MS Dhoni took CSK into the playoffs after the win against Kings XI Punjab in 2010.

Apart from having their home games in Mohali, the Punjab Kings will host a couple of games in Dharamshala in the ongoing season as well.

#3 Delhi Daredevils - Raipur

The Feroz Shah Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium, is the home ground of the Delhi Capitals.

The franchise was earlier known as the Delhi Daredevils and had a reputation for probably not achieving as much as they had promised with the teams they had over the years.

During the IPL 2013 season, the Daredevils played a couple of games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. Chattisgarh.

The stadium proved to be a fortress for them as they won both their games as hosts against the Pune Warriors India and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

#2 Mumbai Indians - Vizag

Being the champions of the 2015 edition of the IPL, the Mumbai Indians (MI) had their home ground at the Wankhede Stadium as the original hosts of the 2016 final.

However, their home matches after May 1 had to be shifted after the IPL Governing Council received a directive from the Bombay High Court due to the severe drought in Maharashtra.

That season, MI shared its home venue in Vizag with the Rising Pune Supergiant, who also had to move away from the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma and Co. played three games at the venue and ended the season in fifth place with seven wins.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - Pune

It was an emotional moment for all Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans as they returned to the IPL after a gap of two years.

However, the home crowd in Chepauk had to wait a bit longer as CSK couldn't play that season on their home ground.

The Cauvery water dispute meant that the authorities couldn't guarantee adequate security for the players in Chennai. This meant that CSK played their home games at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Despite not having a proper home advantage, the Super Kings ended up winning the league that season.

Poll : 0 votes