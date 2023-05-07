Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, we have seen batters break several records. We are fortunate to witness the best T20 players in action in a high-quality league.

Scoring 1,000 runs against a single team in the IPL is an indicator of how consistent a batter has been over a long period. The players on this list are, unsurprisingly, among the top run-getters in the tournament's history.

On that note, here's a look at five batters who have gone past 1,000 runs against a single team in the IPL:

#1 David Warner - 1,075 runs vs KKR

David Warner has established himself as one of the greatest T20 batters of all time. The left-handed Australian opener has scored 1,075 runs against KKR in just 27 matches at an average of 44.23 and a strike rate of 145.27. He has hit two centuries and six half-centuries against the Knights.

Warner brought up the milestone last season with a crisp 42 off 26 deliveries. The Delhi Capitals skipper's best performance against the Knight Riders came during his SRH days. He scored a belligerent 126 off 59 deliveries at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad in 2017. His other IPL century against the franchise came when he was part of the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) in 2010.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - 1,057 runs vs CSK

Shikhar Dhawan is among the most consistent run-getters in the competition and has been a part of several IPL teams throughout his career. Dhawan has scored 1,057 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in 29 matches at an average of 44.04 and a strike rate of 131.79. He has scored one century and eight half-centuries against the four-time IPL winners.

Dhawan crossed the 1000-run mark against Chennai in his 28th innings last year, scoring an impressive 88* off 59 deliveries at the Wankhede Stadium. The southpaw's best innings against the Super Kings came in 2020 when he scored an outstanding 101* off just 58 balls at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 1,040 runs vs KKR

The Mumbai Indians skipper also makes it to the list. Rohit Sharma has been an integral part of the five-time IPL-winning franchise since joining in 2011. He also won a title with the Deccan Chargers in 2009. The right-hander particularly enjoys batting against KKR, scoring 1,040 runs in 32 innings against them at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 130.16.

The Indian captain has scored one century and six half-centuries against the Knight Riders. He brought up the 1000-run milestone in IPL 2021 when scored 33 runs off 30 balls. Sharma scored his only hundred in the competition against KKR in 2012 - 109* off just 60 balls.

#4 Virat Kohli - 1,030 runs v DC

Virat Kohli became the first batter in IPL history to score 7,000 runs on Saturday. He brought up the milestone in his 225th innings. During the course of the innings, he also reached the 1,000-run milestone against the Delhi Capitals. Kohli has scored 1,030 runs in 27 innings against the Delhi franchise at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 133.76.

The right-handed batter has scored 10 half-centuries against them with a best score of 99 in 2013. Interestingly, he was run out on the last ball of the innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla on that day. He also scored a half-century off 34 balls against the same opponents earlier in the season.

#5 David Warner - 1,005 runs vs PBKS

David Warner makes it to this list twice - a testimony to his consistency in the IPL over the years. The Australian superstar's record against the Punjab Kings is even more impressive - 1,005 runs in only 23 innings at an average of 50.12 and a strike rate of 142.14, with 12 half-centuries to his name.

Warner's most memorable knock against PBKS was an unbeaten 60 off just 30 balls at the Brabourne Stadium in 2022. He crossed the 1000-run mark against the Kings that day and ensured that Delhi won the match with 57 balls to spare.

