5 times a social media post by an IPL franchise went viral ft. MS Dhoni and CSK

Chennai Super Kings dropped one of the coolest edits in IPL history to welcome captain MS Dhoni to their pre-season camp, editing a popular scene from the movie 'Leo'.

So far, the video has received 66 thousand likes on X, with the post being viewed 3.2 million times. On Instagram, the reel has received two million likes, 49,000 comments and 19.3 million views in just 15 hours.

Speaking of the numbers on other social media platforms, the video has earned 39,000 likes on Facebook, while on YouTube, the video has received 327,000 views.

Expand Tweet

It goes without saying that this is one of the most engaged posts by an IPL franchise. Speaking of viral social media posts, here's a list of five other social media posts by IPL teams that went viral on the internet.

#1 Mumbai Indians announce Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

Just a few months ago, Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new skipper for IPL 2024. Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as the side's captain. MI won five championships under Rohit's captaincy, which is why the fans of the franchise had mixed reactions to the decision.

The Instagram post shared by MI to announce Pandya as captain received almost two million likes and over 290,000 comments. On X, the post received 2.1 million views, 4,600 comments, 3,400 reposts and 16,000 likes.

#2 Virat Kohli steps down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli announced midway through the 2021 season that it would be his last tournament as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The video post on X received 79,000 likes, 22,000 reposts and 5,200 comments as fans showed their respect to one of the greatest leaders in cricket history.

Expand Tweet

On Instagram, the video received more than two million views while the post reached thousands on YouTube and Facebook as well.

#3 Chennai Super Kings create a 'Super Reel' after winning the trophy

Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2023 after a thrilling final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. To celebrate their fifth championship win, CSK followed a popular Instagram trend, where Ravindra Jadeja kept the trophy on the floor and all the CSK players looked at the camera.

The reel received a million likes on Instagram. On X, the post received more than 50,000 likes, while on Facebook, more than 6,000 users shared the video on their profile.

#4 Rajasthan Royals' funny reel featuring the Dhoom Dhadaka gang

Rajasthan Royals have one of the best creative teams in the IPL. Their reels and posts often go viral on the internet. One of the most popular reels shared by RR was from the 2022 season featuring Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham.

The three players hail from New Zealand but the Royals creative team made them groove to the ‘Aye Meri Zohrajabeen’ Hindi song. The reel earned almost a million likes on Instagram, over 20,000 likes on X and 2,700 shares on Facebook.

#5 Gujarat Titans announce Shubman Gill as captain

Gujarat Titans appointed Shubman Gill as their new skipper for IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians. Quite a few fans expected GT to name Kane Williamson or Rashid Khan as skipper but GT opted to go with Gill.

GT announced their new skipper with a fantastic edit on Instagram, using the Thalaivar Alappara song as background music. The reel went viral on the social media platform, gaining 17 million views and 1 million likes.

On YouTube, the video has over 160,000 views, while on Facebook, the video has earned 23,900 likes, 400 comments and 352 shares.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App