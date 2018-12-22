5 Unsold Bowlers who can come back as replacement players

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 762 // 22 Dec 2018, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dale Steyn yawns after taking a wicket

The auction for IPL 2019 was more about filling the gaps than forming the core of the team. While teams like Chennai Superkings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were looking to strengthen their already strong squad, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore had their task cut out as they had to make some changes in order to improve upon last year's dismal show.

As always there were some surprises installed at the auction. Some big ticket players were out of favour and went unsold while some rookie, little-known players made millions.

The snub of some experienced players was a result of a number of factors. IPL numbers of the last few years always play a decisive role in a team picking up a particular player. But apart from that, the availability of players due to the all-important World Cup and the dilemma over the venue of the tournament proved to be critical at the auction.

Anyways, considering the length of the tournament and the tight schedule, there are always chances for some of the unsold players to come back as replacement players.

Moreover, the bowlers are more susceptible to injuries and thus we might see some of the unsold bowlers coming back in to play in IPL 2019.

Here are 5 unsold bowlers who can come back as replacement players in IPL 2019:

#5 Aniket Choudhary

Aniket Choudhary with Virat Kohli

Aniket Choudhary has made a name for himself because of the awkward angles he creates for the batsmen being a left-arm seamer. Choudhary played for RCB in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

After picking up 5 wickets in 5 games in 2017, the Rajasthan quick did not get a single game in 2018. Choudhary has been in decent form playing for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and it was surprising to see him going unsold at the auction.

However, the ability to bowl at 140 clicks could help the 28-year-old to get into any IPL side.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement