5 unsold players who could be captaincy options for the bottom 4 IPL teams

5 unsold players who could be captaincy options for bottom 4 IPL teams

BrokenCricket OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 15:08 IST 13.76K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The qualification scenario for this year's IPL playoffs was an intriguing affair as the top-4 were decided after the very last match of the league stage as Kings XI Punjab failed to beat the Chennai Super Kings and hence were knocked out of the IPL. It was a season of disappointment for the three-time champions Mumbai Indians as well, as they could not qualify for the playoffs.

The perennial underachievers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils continued to disappoint their fans and finished at 7th and 8th position, respectively. As the IPL is now over, we take a look at some of the unsold foreign players that could prove to be excellent captains for the bottom 4 teams of this year’s IPL.