5 world events that hadn’t happened when MI last beat RR in Jaipur ft. Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, Rohit Sharma's Test debut

Jaipur will host a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1 in IPL 2025. It will be the first meeting between MI and RR this season. Both teams have been a part of the IPL since 2008, and they have competed against each other at Wankhede Stadium and Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Ad

While RR's last win against MI at the Wankhede Stadium came on April 1, 2024, Mumbai have not defeated Rajasthan in Jaipur since May 20, 2012. It was almost 13 years ago that RR lost against MI in Jaipur.

The world was a very different place when Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on May 20, 2012. In this listicle, we will look at the five world events that had not happened then.

Ad

Trending

#1 Sachin Tendulkar was still playing for India

Popularly known as 'The God of Cricket' in India, Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013. He works as Mumbai Indians' mentor now.

Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar is a part of the Mumbai Indians team as a player in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the last time MI beat RR in Jaipur, Sachin scored a half-century in that game. Sachin stitched up an unbeaten 163-run opening stand with Dwayne Smith to help MI win by 10 wickets.

Ad

#2 Rohit Sharma was yet to play a Test match

Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian Test team at the moment. Under his captaincy, the Indian team finished runners-up in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship tournament.

Ad

While Sharma is India's Test captain now, he had not even made his Test debut the last time Mumbai beat Rajasthan in Jaipur. Sharma made his Test debut in November 2013.

#3 IPL did not have a single team from Gujarat

Gujarat has had two IPL teams so far. The first was the Gujarat Lions team representing Rajkot in 2016 and 2017. In 2022, the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Titans joined the IPL.

Ad

Ad

However, the last time MI beat RR in Jaipur, there wasn't a single team based out of Gujarat in the league's history. In fact, the Rajasthan Royals used Ahmedabad as their secondary home venue at times.

#4 Fans did not have to pay to watch IPL matches online

It may surprise a few fans but back in 2012, IPL was available to stream live for free on YouTube. There was a five-minute delay, but fans could enjoy the action live on the YouTube website at that time.

Ad

The digital world has evolved over the last 12 years. Now, the IPL matches are live on JioHotstar, and fans need to buy a subscription on the platform to enjoy IPL live streaming.

#5 Test cricket did not have jersey number and player name at the back

Test cricket is the oldest format of the sport. Until 2019, not a single team used to have jersey number or the player's name at the back, but ever since the ICC introduced the World Test Championship, the age-old tradition died.

Just some time after that, the ICC also allowed teams to have large-size sponsor logos on their kits. Many fans felt that so many changes were not needed in the beautiful format of Test cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More