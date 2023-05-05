5 young stars in IPL 2023 who can take India's No.3 batting slot in future

The Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years has produced several star batters for India and will arguably continue to do so going forward. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have dominated the opposition for more than a decade by being a part of a magnificent top-order in white-ball cricket.

Kohli, in particular, has produced simply magnificent numbers at the No.3 slot in both ODIs as well as T20Is. With him turning 35 in November, thoughts about Indian cricket's future might be at the back of many fans' minds. Many would be wondering who would be the next star batter who would take the baton from Kohli.

On that note, let's take a look at five young batters produced by the IPL who can become India's long-term solution in the No.3 role:

#5 B Sai Sudharsan

Amidst all the big names in the Gujarat Titans (GT) like Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Rashid Khan, there has been a lanky left-hander from Tamil Nadu who has quietly gone about his job by providing vital contributions whenever the team has needed him to.

That youngster is none other than B Sai Susharsan, who in just 10 IPL games, showed his potential to become a reliable batter for India. He has scored 321 runs at an average of 40.13 and has been a reliable No.3 batter for Gujarat whenever they have needed him. With a bit more experience and consistency, he could well break down that door of the Indian team.

#4 Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer had just burst onto the scene during the second half of the IPL 2021 season, as he scored 370 runs in 10 games and took the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the final. The fact that he could also bowl medium pace meant that he was fast tracked into the Indian team.

After playing two ODIs and nine T20Is, Venkatesh is yet to get another national call-up and fell out of favor once Hardik Pandya was fit enough to bowl. While he had a poor IPL 2022, this season has been nothing short of impressive.

Venkatesh has scored 303 runs in 10 games, including an incredible hundred at the No.3 position. If he starts bowling soon and maintains consistency, the comeback for the Men in Blue won't be far away for the southpaw.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Another player who has been in and out of the Indian team, Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to grow in stature with every IPL season under his belt for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After hitting three back-to-back half-centuries during the 2020 edition of the league, Gaikwad was given the longer rope by the CSK management and he has repaid the faith.

His breakout season of IPL 2021 saw him score a staggering 635 runs and win the Orange Cap. This gave Gaikwad his call-up into the Indian team. While he hasn't been able to make a massive impact in the one ODI and nine T20Is that he played, the stylish right-hander continues to impress in the IPL and that could well keep him in contention for a permanent spot in the white-ball team after the World Cup.

Although opening comes naturally to Gaikwad, he has the game to succeed as a No.3 batter and have a pretty long and successful career for India.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had already shown shades of brilliance over the past few IPl seasons with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, it is safe to say that a successful domestic season has helped him produce a breakout campaign this time around.

In just nine games this season, Jaiswal has a staggering 428 runs to his name at a mind-boggling strike rate of 159.67. The fearless brand of cricket that he has played in the powerplay has often helped the Royals cope with the slow starts from Jos Buttler at the other end.

Just like Gaikwad, Jaiswal has the ability to succeed anywhere in the top-order and if he continues his rich vein of form, he could become the next superstar of Indian cricket.

#1 Tilak Varma

The one batter who many fans feel has passed through several tests and has come out on top has been Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma. MI's scouting has always been top-notch and Tilak's breakout IPL 2022 season just further proved it.

After scoring 397 runs in 14 games, Tilak already has 294 runs in nine games this season. Interestingly, he has batted at different positions in the middle order, and that has shown his versatility. He batted at No.3 for India in the U19 World Cup 2020 and a solid technique further warrants his claim as a future No.3.

With an ability to roll his arm over, Tilak could well be fast-tracked into the Indian team after the IPL 2023 season. If he can maintain the level of performance that he has shown in the IPL, the southpaw could be Kohli's heir to the No.3 position.

