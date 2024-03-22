 5 youngest players in IPL 2024 ft. Kwena Maphaka 

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off in a few hours and the whole cricketing fraternity is waiting for the extravaganza to unfold.

Since its inception, IPL has been a budding ground for young cricketers. Be it India or across the globe, special talents have always got their due in the cash-rich league.

Running shoulders with stalwarts of the game and experiencing match pressure in IPL has helped young players transition to the national team smoothly.

Even in the upcoming edition of the IPL, we will see quite a few prospects in action. Let us look at 5 youngest cricketers in the 2024 IPL, as of March 22, 2024.

# 5. Noor Ahmad- 19 years 79 days

Noor Ahmad bagged 16 wickets for the Titans in the 2023 IPL.

One of the finest young talents is the Afghan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who had a fantastic IPL season in 2023 and emerged as one of the best bowlers for the Gujarat Titans. For a debutant, he proved exceptional, bagging 16 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 7.82.

Left-arm wrist spinners are rare in the modern game and Ahmad has a bright future ahead of him. Just 19 years old, he could become the next superstar from Afghanistan. In the 2023 World Cup in India, Ahmad bowled well again, bagging five wickets in four games. It will be interesting to see how the new GT skipper Shubman Gill handles him.

# 4. Arshin Kulkarni- 19 years 36 days

"Getting an IPL nod is a big thing for me,” said Arshin Kulkarni when he was picked by the Lucknow SuperGiants for his base price of INR 20 lakhs at the 2024 IPL auction.

Idolizing South African legend Jacques Kallis while growing up, Arshin made his mark with his performances in the 2023 U-19 Asia Cup and a stellar all-round show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was part of the Indian squad in the 2024 U-19 World Cup.

Despite not being at his best, Arshin showed glimpses of why he is rated highly at the junior level. He is a top-order batter who can adjust according to the situation of the game and bowl in the mid-120s with the ability to swing the ball both ways.

"Arshin is a complete cricket package, he bats and bowls at the top, clears the infield and boundary easily for a player of his age and is a safe fielder in the slips and outfield as well. He is a team player and likes to dominate the opposition,” Nikhil Paradkar, the batting coach of Maharashtra U-19 said during an interview with TOI.

# 3. Swastik Chikara- 18 years 354 days

One of the youngest players in the competition, Swastik Chikara slammed a hundred in his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in November 2023. His knock was instrumental in taking his side over the finish line.

It was the age of 16 when Chikara came into the reckoning after scoring a world record 585 in 167 balls in a local cricket tournament. Chikara, who hails from a sporting family, always had the backing of his family to follow his dream.

The youngster was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 20 lakhs at this year's auction. Having participated in trials for the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Rajasthan Royals, Chikara will look to grab the opportunity with both hands.

# 2. Angkrish Raghuvanshi- 18 years, 291 days

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was just 16 years old when he tasted big success. The teenager was part of India's victorious campaign in the 2022 U-19 World Cup. While he wasn't consistent, the future looked bright for the youngster.

Raghuvanshi is a powerful striker of the ball but also has the touch game when required. He is a versatile cricketer and likes chipping in with left-arm off-orthodox bowling. He made his Syed Mushtaq Ali and List A debut last October.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders acquired his services for a base price of INR 20 lakhs this year. Raghuvanshi's career could see an upward surge during his time with KKR, a franchise known to nourish fresh talents.

# 1. Kwena Maphaka- 17 years 349 days

The latest sensation in the cricket world, Kwena Maphaka became the youngest on the list when the Mumbai Indians announced him as the replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who was ruled out of the 2024 season due to an injury. A fiery customer, Maphaka's inclusion could be a masterstroke from the five-time champions.

The 17-year-old hogged the limelight with his incredible performances during the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. The skiddy left-arm fast bowler bagged 21 wickets in the competition, which is the highest by a pacer in the history of the U-19 World Cup.

Having represented his country in two U-19 World Cups already, Maphaka has a fair bit of experience, but the IPL could be a whole new ball game. Maphaka can clock 140 kmph consistently. He also has a serious bouncer up his sleeve that can rattle any top-class batter.