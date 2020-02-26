6 Players who have played only one game for CSK

Tamil Nadu's Vijay Shankar played only one game for CSK

The proceedings for IPL 2020 have begun with teams retaining their core squad. With the mini-auction, the teams have added a few players as per their requirements. All franchises are now gearing up for the upcoming season with hopes of getting their hands on the trophy.

One team that has always been in the limelight in the race for the title is Chennai Super Kings. They had built a strong team before being banned from the league in 2016. Still, they made a successful return to the competition by winning the cup in 2018. They were equally successful in their initial years as they played in six of the first eight finals from 2008 to 2015.

Because of the much-famed success of the team, it was extremely difficult to get a place in the team. Even if a player got to play, he had to perform consistently to keep his place in the team. Despite having MS Dhoni as the captain, who backs his players, it is hard to establish one's spot given the competitiveness of the league.

On that note, let's look at six players who have played just one game for CSK.

#1 Mark Wood

Mark Wood was one of the players picked up by Chennai Super Kings during the 2018 IPL auctions. He was expected to play a huge role as he had a reputation for nailing yorkers at will in the death overs.

He was picked in Chennai's opening game against Mumbai Indians in 2018. As expected, he was asked to bowl in the death overs. But the Pandya brothers took him for 36 runs in his final two overs.

He was dropped for the subsequent games and didn't play after that. He couldn't contribute much through his performances. But his compositions of "Everywhere we go" and "Du Du Du Rayudu" helped massively in building the camaraderie among the team. In fact, with a strong fan following on social media, it became a hit among CSK fans.

