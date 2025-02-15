6 players whose IPL 2025 salary is higher than prize money for winning team of Champions Trophy 2025 ft. Virat Kohli

The International Cricket Council has announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE. The winner will receive $2.24 million (INR 19.41 crore), WHILE the runner-up will walk away with $1.12 million (INR 9.70 crore).

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League saw a mega auction taking place in Jeddah. Franchises spent a total of INR 639.15 crore to secure the services of 182 players, including 62 foreign ones.

Interestingly, some of the franchises splurged to retain players, fill their bases and also appoint the right player as captain. During this process, salaries of these players crossed the amount of INR 19.41 crore.

On that note, let's take a look at the six players who will earn more in an IPL season than the Champions Trophy-winning team.

#6 Nicholas Pooran - INR 21 crore

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has had an impressive couple of seasons with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL. He returned with 358 runs in 15 innings in 2023 to help them qualify for the playoffs.

In 2024, the left-hander smashed 499 runs in 14 innings at an average fo 62.37, with three fifties. He was retained by the Super Giants at an astronomical price of INR 21 crore.

Along with being a back-up keeper to Rishabh Pant, Pooran also has experience serving as a captain of the West Indies.

#5 Virat Kohli - INR 21 crore

The finest batter in IPL history, Virat Kohli has amassed 8,004 runs in 252 games at an average of 38.66, with eight centuries and 55 fifties. The last season saw him win the Orange Cap, slamming 741 runs in the 2024 edition at an average of 61.75, with a solitary century and five fifties.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Kohli was retained by the franchise for INR 21 crore. Being a former captain and the most experienced batter, he was expected to be leading the side in 2025 as well.

However, Rajat Patidar will lead RCB, while Kohli will look to focus on his batting and help the side win their first title.

#4 Heinrich Klaasen - INR 23 crore

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the finest performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last few years. He slammed 448 runs in the 2023 season, scoring a solitary century and two fifties.

In 2024, Klaasen produced his best-ever IPL season, scoring 479 runs at an average of around 40, with four fifties. The right-hander slammed 67 off 31 as SRH posted a record total of 287 on the board.

As a result of his consistency, Heinrich Klaasen bagged an amount of INR 23 crore, which helped him become one of the most expensive overseas players in the auction.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer - INR 23.75 crore

Venkatesh Iyer made his IPL debut for KKR in 2021. He slammed 370 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.11 and helped the franchise to emerge as the runner-up.

In 2024, he took up the responsibility to garner crucial runs for the side during setbacks. The left-hander garnered 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and played a key role in KKR securing their third title.

In the IPL 2025 auction, multiple franchises raised their paddle for Iyer. However, his former side, KKR had a final laugh with their INR 23.75 crore bid. As per reports, the left-hander could serve as the leader of the side as well.

#2 Shreyas Iyer - INR 26.75 crore

Shreyas Iyer captained the KKR side to a title victory in the IPL 2024 season, scoring 351 runs at a strike rate of 146.86. However, Iyer wasn't retained by the franchise, as he reportedly wanted to enter the auction.

On D-day, KKR expressed their interest in earlier rounds in bringing back Iyer. However, they exited soon, as Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings were engaged in a bidding war.

The Kings finally secured the services of Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore. The right-hander will also lead the side in the 2025 season.

#1 Rishabh Pant - INR 27 crore

Rishabh Pant had been leading the Delhi Capitals in the last few years. Despite making his competitive comeback after 14 months in IPL 2024, Pant emerged as the side's finest batter with 446 runs.

However, due to the disagreements with the team management, Pant parted ways with the franchise and wasn't retained. Although, multiple teams participated in the bid, Lucknow Super Giants had a winning bid of INR 20.75 crore.

When asked by Capitals whether they want to use a Right-to-Match card, the franchise gave a nod and raised their paddle. However, when the Super Giants elevated their bid to INR 27 crore, the Capitals refused.

As a result, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history. He will also captain the side in the 2025 season.

