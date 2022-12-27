9 players who will earn more money than Virat Kohli in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is among the highest-paid cricketers in the entire world. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star held the record for being the top-earning cricketer in the IPL for many seasons. RCB paid him ₹17 crore per season from 2018 to 2021.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Virat Kohli accepted a pay cut and agreed to a ₹15 crore deal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate KL Rahul replaced him as the highest-paid player in IPL 2022 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed him for ₹17 crore.

At the recently concluded IPL Auction 2023, multiple players earned contracts worth more than ₹15 crore. In this listicle, we will look at the nine players who will earn more money than Virat Kohli in IPL 2023.

#1 Sam Curran, Punjab Kings

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the highest-paid player in the IPL last Friday. The Punjab Kings signed him for a whopping ₹18.5 crore, making him the top earner at the mini auction.

Curran missed the IPL 2022 season due to injury issues. His salary in IPL 2021 was ₹5.5 crore.

#2 Cameron Green, Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) broke the bank to sign Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 Auction. Green is one of the few players who can play big shots with the willow and bowl express pace.

The MI team management is probably looking at him as a replacement for Kieron Pollard.

#3 KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul will be the highest-paid Indian player in IPL 2023. As mentioned earlier, LSG signed him for ₹17 crore last season.

Due to Rahul's impressive performances in his first season as the Lucknow skipper, the franchise has retained him for the same salary.

#4 Ben Stokes, Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes was the third-most expensive signing at the IPL 2023 Auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for ₹16.25 crore.

Stokes will reunite with his former Rising Pune Supergiant teammates MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Deepak Chahar at the CSK camp.

#5 Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants

Another foreign player who will earn more money than Virat Kohli in IPL 2023 is Nicholas Pooran. The Lucknow Super Giants signed the former West Indies captain for ₹16 crore.

Pooran had a decent season with SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, but the Orange Army decided against retaining him.

#6 Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is one of the five Indian players with a higher IPL 2023 salary than Virat Kohli. MI have retained Sharma for ₹16 crore.

Sharma did not have a memorable IPL 2022 season and will be keen to return to form in IPL 2023.

#7 Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings retained their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for ₹16 crore. Ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, reports claimed that CSK may release Jadeja.

However, Jadeja agreed to stay at Chennai despite having an alleged fallout with the franchise after IPL 2022.

#8 Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also has a higher salary in IPL 2023 than Virat Kohli. DC have retained Pant for ₹16 crore this year.

Despite being a part of the IPL since 2008, the Delhi-based franchise has never won the title. Pant will look forward to ending the team's title drought in 2023.

#9 Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive pick at the IPL 2022 Auction. Mumbai Indians splurged ₹15.25 crore to sign the talented wicket-keeper batter.

MI have retained Kishan for the same amount in IPL 2023. The youngster will aim to guide the team to their sixth IPL trophy next season.

