A Ballad of Ice and Fire - Rahul-Langer alliance at LSG starts with a feeble surrender

If you think about it, the Indian Premier League (IPL) hugely resembles the Game of Thrones, minus the gore and barbarism. However, if you squint enough, the spread of pink at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium did resemble a reddish bloodbath, and that is exactly what the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) walked away from after their 20-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

As far as the ice and fire is concerned, it stems from Justin Langer's infamous intensity, which despite being subdued now is the foundation of LSG's aspirations. It comes across as a stark contrast to KL Rahul, who can hardly be considered a poster boy for intensity. However, contrasting personalities have worked for LSG before as they had Gautam Gambhir at the helm not so long ago.

The simulated bloodbath began with switches in allegiances across both sides, with Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan moving to the other camp during the off-season. Even though it was not hyped, Padikkal's three-ball stint at his former lair spoke volumes. After a regulation first delivery, he was welcomed to the crease by a Trent Boult bouncer that broke his helmet. Next up, the left-handed batter found his middle stump uprooted, and that is the closest a beheading can get on a cricketing field.

Poetically, it was one of LSG's former soldiers - Avesh Khan, acquired for ₹10 crore just two years ago, who bowled the final over of the match. And if the fact that he did not concede a single boundary to close out the game, cannot be considered as a dagger stab for LSG, then where is the fun in life?

To begin with, LSG had no reply to Sanju Samson's exceptional display with the bat in the first innings. The RR skipper did not wield a Valyrian steel sword to show his craft, a simple English willow was enough to get him to an unbeaten 82 runs off 52 deliveries.

Although the juvenile metaphors end here, LSG's misfortune does not, because, despite their own impressive armory, they were always behind in the game. There were several signs to suggest that this was just not their day.

When you get hit over long-off for 87 meters off a short delivery, that is one of the early indications of a rough day on the field, and that is exactly what happened to Naveen-ul-Haq against Riyan Parag. Much to LSG's chagrin, the signs did not end there. The fact that LSG were handed a no-ball when they went upstairs to review for a wide, sums up the situation perfectly.

How LSG lost the match in the first innings itself?

RR piled up 193/4 in the first innings, which was always 20 runs above par on the surface which was a bit two-paced and had variable bounce. The fact that LSG fell exactly 20 runs short, rubs salt on the fresh wounds.

KL Rahul and company, despite not being at the best in the powerplay, managed to remove both RR openers. However, they lost the plot against a season opener Samson (arguably the best version of the player) and the resurrected Riyan in the middle overs.

LSG failed to introduce sustained pressure during this time frame, which ended up being the bedrock of their eventual defeat. To Samson and Parag's credit, they played LSG like a fiddle - carefully negotiating Krunal Pandya while attacking the rest. They ensured a steady flow of boundaries and it was not until the 15th over that they celebrated a wicket.

LSG's potential lethargy from a tactical point of view, where they just waited for things to unfold rather than forcing something, blossomed the partnership, setting the game up perfectly for RR in the death overs.

Chasing down such a mammoth total in tricky conditions against a potent bowling attack needed a special effort. LSG's aspirations were shot down early as RR's new-ball pace unit brought the opposition to their knees with three quick wickets for 11 runs.

Last year, LSG were caught in a similar predicament, when they were reduced to 23-3 while chasing 213 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, in that instance, they had the luxury of pristine batting conditions and a shaky bowling unit. This time around the odds continued to stack against their favor from the word go.

To LSG's credit, they never lost their head against RR, which was showcased through Langer's brief interaction with the broadcasters at the halfway mark of the run chase. The newly-appointed coach had confidently remarked that they were still very much in the game, and needed 'big overs'. One could be forgiven for assuming that he was talking as if the required rate was 6 instead of 12. However, despite the defeat, his words of confidence only bode well for the franchise, as it almost came to fruition and will instill life for the remainder of the campaign.

The chasing side ramped up their efforts through Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul in the second half of the middle-over phase. They fulfilled their coach's wish for big overs and brought the chase to an even keel ahead of the death overs, setting up a potentially thrilling finish.

However, even the well-settled Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul had to bow down to the experience and expertise of Sandeep Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. LSG could not negotiate the death-over specialist, as the veteran pacer Sharma, walked away with figures of 1/22 after being introduced into the attack in the 14th over.

Not all is lost for LSG

Despite the anti-climactic end, LSG do have some positives to take away from their season opener.

KL Rahul had remarked during the toss that 'Injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years.' The fact that he kept wickets and played a decent knock might be early indicators that he might have got the toxic friendship off his back, for good this time.

After much hullabaloo regarding KL Rahul's batting position, which originated from his desire to be in the mix for Team India's middle-order in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he turned up as an opener. Even if his 58 runs off 44 deliveries in a run chase of 192 might not read well, it can certainly be the start of something keeping the big picture in mind.

Furthermore, Nicholas Pooran not only has a role to fulfill as a match-winner, but also fights for his reputation as one of the best T20 batters going around at the moment. Arguably placed in the elusive bracket as Suryakumar Yadav and Klaasen, he justified his ability with an unbeaten innings of 64 runs off 41 deliveries.

Rahul further remarked during the post-match presentation that Langer has 'bought a lot of calmness to the group', which gives the impression that the franchise's campaign will be 'A song of Ice and Ice' as time progresses.

At the risk of sounding redundant while capitalizing on creative liberty, the team need not fret over this early chaotic display, for it is a ladder, and not a pit, and they have plenty of time to climb, and climb high.