"Aaj firse inko dekhenge humlog" - Twitterati reacts as SRH plays their first match of the second half today

Twitter reactions for SRH's first match of the second leg.
Modified Sep 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad face off in the 33rd game of IPL 2021 today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH has to win this encounter to stay alive in the tournament. DC, on the other hand, is comfortably placed in the second position in the points table. They will reclaim pole position if they win today.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Expectedly, David Warner made a comeback into the SRH side after missing out on the previous game back in the first phase. Delhi Capitals pacers Rabada and Anrich Nortje will resume their partnership again in the bowling department.

Here are the playing XI's for the 33rd IPL 2021 match.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Fans were excited to see their favorite teams back on the field and took to Twitter to express the same. They also gave their opinions on the playing XIs of both teams.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Should've played Abhishek Sharma in place of Kedar Jadhav. Average of 15 and SR of 138 with the bat. Quite useful with his left-arm orthodox bowling as well.
#SRHvsDC #DCvSRH
𝗦𝗮𝗵𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵:
#saha #srh #SRHvsDC #dc #warner https://t.co/oDuaZ6EBw5
David Warner redemption today🔥 https://t.co/ZpaAgK68ew
David Explosive Warner show today!!! #davidwarner #SRHvsDC https://t.co/KuMFMIZ52T
Do well king David warner ❤

#SRH #DCvSRH https://t.co/6qASHU7sZV
So Long bro 🥺
Make it count 💙✨🤞🏻 #DCvSRH
#IPL2021 https://t.co/Qfd1B65VCZ
Aaj firse inko dekhenge humlog 🥺🥺
#Kaviya didi 😒😒
#DCvsSRH https://t.co/H1tWCbSo4u
DC looks good.. Gotta feel bad for Lalit who looked good in the 1st half but always knew he would have to make way for Ashwin who was on a break at the end of 1st half. #DCvSRH
Warner is back 🔥

#SRHvsDC https://t.co/fHEi3yZfxs
In every match of SRH cameraman sees nothing but her #DCvSRH https://t.co/ms7dfmPkiR

SRH pacer T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals

SRH's left-arm pacer, T. Natarajan, recently tested positive for Covid-19. Team management later identified all-rounder Vijay Shankar as one of Natarajan's closest contacts. So the Tamil Nadu duo will miss this contest. The rest of the squad members did return negative results, so today's match will go ahead.

The IPL's media advisory in this regard read:

"Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

'The rest of the contingent, including the close contacts, underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium."

The medical team has identified six close contacts of T Natarajan and placed them in isolation. Those six contacts are - Vijay Shankar (Player), Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J ( Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

