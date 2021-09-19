How AB de Villiers has performed against KKR in IPL?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to resume this evening. The season was suspended in early May after a few coronavirus cases emerged in the bio-bubble.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns on the evening of September 20 for the 31st match of IPL 2021. In this match, AB de Villiers will be crucial for RCB.

De Villiers played an unbeaten innings of 76 runs in the first encounter between these two teams. Once again he will be very important as he has shown terrific touch during practice matches.

On that note, let us know how De Villiers has performed overall against KKR in the IPL.

De Villiers' numbers against KKR in IPL

AB de Villiers has scored 511 runs against KKR in 22 matches. Known for his exploits, De Villiers has scored his runs at a healthy strike rate of 156.27. He has hit 25 sixes and 45 fours against KKR so far. He has four fifties against KKR with a best of unbeaten 76. After Virat Kohli (730) he is the second highest run getter of the current RCB team against KKR in IPL.

Performance of De Villiers against top KKR bowlers

When in the mood no bowler can stop De Villiers and he has proved this against KKR bowlers too. Against mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, he has scored 13 runs in 10 balls without giving up his wicket. Sunil Narine has troubled ABD and made him walk back to pavallion three times so far. Meanwhile, ABD scored 46 runs against Narine in 34 balls. Harbhajan Singh has also been able to stop ABD from scoring runs. De Villiers has scored 13 runs against Harbhajan from 17 balls without getting out.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee