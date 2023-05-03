“Ajinkya Rahane’s game has evolved” - Wasim Akram reflects on Top 3 IPL 2023 moments from last week

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has praised veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane for evolving as a cricketer and adapting his game to suit the needs of modern-day T20 cricket. Akram also welcomed the decision to include Rahane in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

34-year-old Rahane is representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 71 off only 29 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rahane's splendid innings, which featured six fours and five sixes, resulted in a comprehensive 49-run win for CSK.

Sharing his thoughts on Rahane’s innings, Pakistan’s fast-bowling legend Akram commented:

‘I am so happy for him that he’s been picked for the World Test Championship final. Ajinkya Rahane’s game has evolved. I think when he was playing for Rajasthan and a few other teams, some people used to say that he’s not a T20 player. But he has always been a quality player. He has scored hundreds in Test cricket and has performed in other positions as well.”

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s blitz of 77 in 43 against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur in second on the list of IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’. Jaiswal’s secure knock lifted RR to 202/5 and they went on to register a 32-run triumph. Praising the youngster, Akram said:

“This boy has quality. When a youngster comes on such a big stage from a humble background, he takes some time to settle in mentally, physically and psychologically, more importantly. In this match, he showed that he can hit boundaries outside the powerplay as well. This youngster has got a bright future ahead. It’s a different kind of fun watching young players.”

“He always backs his natural game” - Wasim Akram on Glenn Maxwell

RCB batter Glenn Maxwell’s hammered 77 off 44 against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, offering great returns on the faith the franchise has shown in him. The innings, which was studded with six fours and four sixes, rounds off the list of ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week.

Speaking of the knock that resulted in a close seven-run win for Bangalore, Akram praised the Aussie for not deviating from his natural game. He commented:

“I have been following Glenn Maxwell for a long time. The thing I have observed with him is that he always backs his natural game from start to end. If such a player represents India or Pakistan, we try to change his game. I guess that mindset is changing now in the sub-continent. But Maxwell has never changed his game.

“He doesn’t think about singles. If the ball is in his zone, he goes for it. That’s why RCB have paid such big bucks to him. Out of five-six games, he can win you one single-handedly.”

