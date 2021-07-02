All the tattoos of Suryakumar Yadav and their meanings

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the newest members of the Indian cricket team. The right-handed batsman received his maiden international cap during the T20I series against England in March 2021.

The Mumbai-based player has represented the Indian cricket team in three T20 internationals so far. Selectors recently named Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

Yadav's consistent performances in the IPL and the domestic arena have made him very popular. Ultimately, his consistency helped him gain a place in the Indian cricket team. While Suryakumar is known for his ability to hit the ball hard and score runs quickly, one other famous thing about him is his love for tattoos.

The Indian batsman has more than ten tattoos on his body. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Suryakumar Yadav disclosed that while getting inked for the first time, he had enjoyed the experience so much that he decided to add many more to his collection. Here's a look at his tattoos.

Suryakumar Yadav has dedicated two tattoos on his right arm to his parents

Suryakumar Yadav is very close to his parents. Before the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batsman had got his parents' names (Ashok and Sapna) tattooed in an ambigram form. The ambigram tattoo on his right arm reads Ashok from one side and Sapna from the other.

"When I got selected for KKR, I put their names in ambigram form. So, from one side it reads Ashok but it reads Sapna from the other," Suryakumar Yadav had said.

When the season began, Suryakumar had made up his mind that if his team (Kolkata Knight Riders) became IPL champions, he would get a tattoo of his parents' portrait on his arm.

"The same day I got the tattoo, I had made up my mind to ink my parents' faces on my arm if we win the tournament," he added.

The Kolkata Knight Riders won the tournament by defeating the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the summit clash. Soon, Suryakumar got a big tattoo of his parents on his upper arm.

Suryakumar Yadav also has a tribal tattoo on his left arm, chest, and upper back; he has two motivational quotes inked on his body as well. The first quote is "Life is what you make it," which is on his left forearm. The second quote is "Take one step at a time" on his left foot.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury