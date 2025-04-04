Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs Virat Kohli - Comparing their stats after 14 IPL matches

Angkrish Raghuvanshi starred in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He scored a brilliant half-century (32-ball 50) as KKR beat SRH by 80 runs on Thursday, April 3.

Ad

The right-hander has scored 128 runs from four games this season at an average of 42.66 and a strike-rate of 147.12. Having played all four games this season, he has produced decent performances.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who started the tournament with an unbeaten 59 against KKR, has not performed the same way in the other two games. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener has scored 97 runs from three games at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 134.72.

Ad

Trending

In RCB's previous game against the Gujarat Titans, Kohli scored just seven runs off six balls. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has impressed this season and would want to continue making the most of the opportunities. Meanwhile, Kohli will be keen to come back after having started well.

Having said that, let us look at and compare the stats of the two batters after their first 14 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Virat Kohli after 14 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Ad

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is playing only his second IPL season this year. He started out for KKR last year. The 20-year-old scored 163 runs from 10 matches (seven innings) in the 2024 season. Overall, he has played only 14 matches and has scored 291 runs from 11 innings.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is playing his 18th IPL season this year. He has played 255 matches, and with 8101 runs, he is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Talking about his first 14 games, he scored 168 runs from 13 innings. Raghuvanshi has performed better than Kohli as far as runs scored are concerned.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Angkrish Raghuvanshi 14 11 291 Virat Kohli 14 13 168

Ad

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Having played just 14 matches in his IPL career to date, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has an average of 29.10. However, the young KKR batter has scored his runs at a quick pace, maintaining a strike-rate of 151.56.

Virat Kohli has an overall average of 38.76 and a strike-rate of 132.00. Looking at his numbers from his first 14 games in the IPL, the stalwart had an average of just 14.00 and a strike-rate of 101.82.

Raghuvanshi, therefore, has a better average and strike rate as compared to what Kohli had after his first 14 IPL games.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike-rate Angkrish Raghuvanshi 14 29.10 151.56 Virat Kohli 14 14.00 101.82

Ad

#1 Most 50 + scores

Angkrish Raghuvanshi slammed his maiden fifty of the IPL 2025 season in KKR's last game against SRH on Thursday, April 3. In his 14 matches, the 20-year-old has two half-centuries but does not have a hundred yet. His highest score of 54 came in the 2024 season against the Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, from a total of 255 matches, has scored eight hundreds and 56 half-centuries. However, he did not have a single half-century, let alone a century, in his first 14 IPL games. His highest score during this phase was 38, which came against the Deccan Chargers Hyderabad in 2008.

Ad

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Angkrish Raghuvanshi 14 2 0 54 Virat Kohli 14 0 0 38

Ad

Conclusion

Virat Kohli is the highest scorer in the history of the IPL. He is among the top batters in the league. That being said, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has started better than Kohli in terms of numbers.

The young right-hander has more runs than his senior Indian batter and also has a better average and strike rate. Raghuvanshi also has two half-centuries while Kohli did not have a single fifty in his first 14 matches.

The KKR batter has shown immense potential and has started this season on a positive note as well. It will be interesting to see how he fares through the rest of IPL 2025. Virat Kohli will also look to fire consistently for RCB as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback