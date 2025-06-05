Best uncapped playing XI with impact sub from IPL 2025 ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Digvesh Rathi

IPL 2025 concluded on Tuesday, June 3, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) getting the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB thus clinched their maiden title in the 18th year of the T20 league. They had been finalists on three previous occasions, but finished runners-up all three times.

Sent into bat, Bengaluru put up 190-9 on the board in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with a steady 43 off 35 balls, while four other batters chipped in with quick-fire 20s. In the chase, Punjab were held 184-7 as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya shone with 2-17, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 2-38.

Apart from proven performers, a number of uncapped players also displayed their rich talent during the recently concluded tournament. On that note, we pick the best uncapped playing XI from IPL 2025, with impact sub options.

Top-order: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The PBKS opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya feature in the top order in the uncapped IPL 2025 playing XI along with Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Prabhsimran and Priyansh's opening stand was one of the key factors behind PBKS' excellent IPL 2025 campaign. Prabhsimran ended the tournament with 549 runs in 17 matches at an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 160.52, with the aid of four half-centuries.

The left-handed Priyansh scored 475 runs in 17 matches, averaging 27.94 at a strike rate of 179.24. He also broke the record for most runs by an uncapped Indian batter in his debut IPL season. Priyansh struck one hundred and two fifties during a memorable IPL 2025 campaign.

Suryavanshi played seven matches in IPL 2025 and clobbered 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55. The 14-year-old shattered records with his blazing 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT). He also contributed 40 off 15 against PBKS in Jaipur and slammed 57 off 33 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi.

Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Naman Dhir, Shashank Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was among the few bright spots for the franchise even as the 2024 winners crashed out in the league stage. In 11 innings, he slammed 300 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 139.53, with the aid of one half-century.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Naman Dhir played a number of impactful cameos in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he contributed 252 runs at a strike rate of 182.60. Dhir scored 46 off just 24 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the league stage and 37 off 18 in Qualifier 2 against PBKS.

PBKS finisher Shashank Singh had an excellent IPL 2025 campaign. The 33-year-old slammed 350 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 153.50, with the aid of three half-centuries. Shashank contributed a valiant 61* off 30 balls in the final.

All-rounder: Vipraj Nigam

DC's Vipraj Nigam would be the all-rounder in the uncapped IPL 2025 playing XI. The 20-year-old claimed 11 wickets with his leg spin at an 32.36 and an economy rate of 9.12. With the bat, he contributed 142 runs at a strike rate of 179.74.

Bowlers: Digvesh Rathi, Ashwani Kumar, Yash Dayal, Anshul Kamboj

Ashwani Kumar, Yash Dayal and Anshul Kamboj would be the pacers in the uncapped IPL 2025 playing XI, while Digvesh Rathi would share the spin bowling duties with Vipraj.

Young left-arm pacer Ashwani played seven matches for MI and claimed 11 wickets at an average of 21.09 and an economy rate of 11.31, with a best of 4-24. RCB star Dayal picked up 13 wickets at an average of 36.15. CSK right-arm pacer Anshul Kamboj had a decent campaign. In 11 matches, he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 28.60, with a best of 3-13.

LSG leg spinner Rathi made plenty of headlines with his signature celebrations. However, the bowler did make an impact with the ball as well. In 13 matches, he claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26.35 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Impact sub options: Aniket Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Mhatre, Harpreet Brar, Suyash Sharma

