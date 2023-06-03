Another exciting edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a close a few days back and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their fifth title. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets to lift two trophies in three years.

The recently concluded IPL season unearthed several young talents. The likes of Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Akash Madhwals have made long-lasting impressions.

While it was a season of youngsters, many senior cricketers also made a mark. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu proved that there is no substitute to experience. They chipped in clutch performances when their side needed the most.

On that note, let's take a look at the best veteran XI of IPL 2023.

Openers - Faf du Plessis and Wriddhiman Saha

Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer of IPL 2023. (Credit: BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis had a stellar season despite his side failing to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

He dominated the run-scoring charts for most of the season. The right-handed batter amassed 730 runs in 14 matches at an average of 56.15, including eight half-centuries. Du Plessis finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha may not be as consistent as many others, but he chipped in with handy contributions during clutch situations. The senior batter scored 371 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of almost 130.

Besides, there is no doubting Saha's wicketkeeping abilities as he is one of the best in the competition.

Middle order - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Glenn Maxwell, and Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu had a fairytale finish to his IPL career. (Credit: BCCI)

Virat Kohli also had a stellar campaign with the bat in IPL 2023. He rediscovered himself this season, enthralling fans with an aggressive brand of cricket. Kohli smacked 639 runs in 14 matches, including two consecutive hundreds and six half-centuries.

Ajinkya Rahane was a wonderful addition to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) line-up in IPL 2023. The senior right-handed batter scored 326 runs in 14 games, including a 27-ball 61 against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Glenn Maxwell had a stellar run in IPL 2023, leading RCB's middle order from the front. The Australian all-rounder has hammered 400 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 183.49, including five fifties.

Although Ambati Rayudu had a below-par season given his high standards but produced clutch performances when CSK needed the most. His eight-ball 19 propelled the Super Kings to pole position in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which eventually led to his victory.

All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the last two balls to guide CSK to the title. (Credit: BCCI)

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been part of the IPL since 2008 but was arguably at his best this year. He touched the 20-wicket mark for the first time in a season and also chipped in handy contributions with the bat.

Jadeja smacked a six and a boundary to gun down 10 runs off the last two balls to help Chennai clinch their fifth IPL title.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also had a decent season. He picked up 14 wickets in 13 games and dominated the proceedings in the middle overs, conceding at 7.51 runs per over.

Bowlers - Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami won the Purple Cap in IPL 2023. (Credit: BCCI)

Senior leg-spinner Piyush Chawla reinvented himself in the Mumbai colors in the recently concluded IPL season. He was Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler throughout the competition and delivered every time he was introduced into the attack.

Chawla finished with 22 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 8.11.

Mohammed Shami has been Gujarat's leading wicket-taker ever since he joined the franchise last year. The Team India pacer was superb in the powerplay, picking up wickets consistently. Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker of the season with 28 scalps at an average of 18.64.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) endured yet another poor outing in IPL 2023. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the few players who impressed for SRH. He picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.33.

With this, we concluded our best veteran XI of IPL 2023. Pick yours and let us know in the comment section.

