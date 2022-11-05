Birthday special: Top 3 IPL records held by Virat Kohli 

Modern-day legend Virat Kohli turned a year older and celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5. The senior Indian batter is currently in Australia representing the Men in Blue in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Kohli is truly one of the all-time greats of world cricket. Since his Team India debut in 2008, the star batter has achieved some remarkable feats in his career.

Being the second-highest international run-getter for India after Sachin Tendulkar. The 33-year-old also holds the record for the most runs in T20Is with 3932 runs in 105 innings.

Aside from his heroics in the blues of India, Kohli has been the face of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than a decade as well.

With over 6000 runs in more than 200 IPL matches, the right-hander has accomplished many unimaginable feats in his IPL career.

In his 15-year-long IPL career, the world-class batter has created numerous individual records. On the occasion of his 34th birthday today, let's take a look at the top three IPL records that are in the name of Virat Kohli.

#1 Most number of runs in IPL history

Having a knack for scoring bucketloads of runs, Virat Kohli is the highest individual run-getter in the history of the IPL. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has notched up 6,624 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of just under 129.15 in 215 innings.

Having hit 44 fifties and five centuries, Kohli was also the first to reach the 6000-run mark in the IPL.

#2 Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs in a single IPL edition

Virat Kohli was at his monstrous best during IPL 2016. Where scoring more than 500 runs in a single season seemed like a remarkable feat for the other batters, Kohli did the unthinkable and came up with a 900+ run campaign in 2016.

Creating the record for the most runs in a single edition, Kohli scored as many as 973 runs at an immaculate average of 81.08 in 16 matches, winning the only orange cap of his career.

#3 Most centuries in a single IPL season

Virat Kohli entered the 2016 IPL season without a century in the previous eight campaigns. There were voices calling him an IPL failure. However, the then-RCB skipper brushed aside his critics by smashing as many as four centuries in 16 games in 2016.

He became the only cricketer in IPL history to score four centuries in one season.

Kohli scored centuries against Gujarat Lions in both home and away fixtures. The other two came against Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab.

