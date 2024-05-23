Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Ravichandran Ashwin revitalizes Royals' IPL campaign from the ashes

As the noise around Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 'Winless May' grew louder with each passing day, they finally resorted to the 'Dial Ravichandran Ash(win)' option in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Following an incredible run of eight wins in nine games to start their campaign in April, the turn of the month saw RR flip the 'Complacent' switch as they suffered four consecutive defeats in May.

Yet, the maiden IPL winners had done just enough in the tournament's first half to scrape through to the playoffs.

A 'Battle Royale' date with RCB in the win-or-go-home encounter was to decide RR's IPL 2024 destiny. The two teams couldn't have been more contrasting form-wise, yet RR finally rewound their performance calendar from May to April.

And it was Ashwin who led the resurgence with a masterly display of finger-spin bowling, an art unanimously called dead in T20s.

Ravichandran Ashwin follows Mitchell Starc in 'Veteran bowlers' Rejuvenation' week

Expand Tweet

A night after Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc finally came to the IPL 2024 party with a Player of the Match performance for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1, Ravichandran Ashwin produced similar heroics for RR in their Eliminator.

The 37-year-old had picked up only seven wickets in 12 bowling innings during the league stages, including several wicketless outings. However, the champion off-spinner stepped up when his side needed a spark to turn their floundering fortunes.

Ashwin admitted that the first half of the season wasn't his best at the post-match presentation.

"In the first half, I felt my body wasn't moving too well for the first half of the season. I had an abdomen injury as well. I am aging as well. To come into the tournament from Test cricket was difficult, I needed some time to get that bowling rhytmn. But once you have committed to your franchise, you want to go through with the season," said Ashwin.

With five wickets in his last three outings before the playoffs, the signs pointed towards an inevitable Ashwin masterclass sooner than later. And the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer saved his best with RR on the brink of elimination, finishing on 2/19 in four overs.

While the numbers convey a story, the screenplay makes the performance all the more remarkable. Ashwin came into bowl with RCB off to a solid start at 50/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Bowling to only right-handers for all but deliveries of his spell, the off-spinner kept the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green in check during his first three overs that went for just 17 runs. Yet, this spell deserved something on the wickets column, and Ashwin's final over felt like a checkmate for RCB and their fans. The veteran deceived Aussie power-hitters Green and Glenn Maxwell in back-to-back deliveries to reduce RCB to 97/4 in the 13th over.

The outspoken cricketer spoke out with the ball and delivered a knockout punch that RCB never recovered from.

Ashwin spelled doom again for RCB in a high-pressure playoff game, only this time the color of his jersey was different.

Never-ending story of Ravichandran Ashwin standing between RCB and IPL glory

Among the several 'Players breaking the hearts of an opposition' moments like Travis Head to Team India, Ravichandran Ashwin doing the same to RCB in crucial playoff games deserves a mention.

The champion spinner has always enjoyed a massive say in his encounters with RCB, evidenced by his numbers in wins and losses. While the overall wicket tally of 24 in 28 innings at an economy of under 7 isn't eye-popping, further breakdown will have RCB fans turn their heads away.

Ashwin has picked up 16 wickets at an average of under 22 and an economy of 6.57 in wins against RCB. However, his exploits in the playoffs and finals have broken RCB hearts for over a decade.

After Chris Gayle had bowlers clueless with his inimitable run in 2011 to help RCB top the group stage in 2011, it seemed destined that the side would achieve ultimate glory. Yet, Ashwin had other ideas as he trapped the tall West Indian in Qualifier 1 for just 8 to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) advance to the final.

It was the same battle again in the summit clash, with RCB chasing a massive 206 for victory. Once again Ashwin dismissed Gayle in the first over of the chase and finished with match-winning figures of 3/16 in four overs.

Cut to the IPL 2015 Qualifier 2 and it was Ashwin's impeccable bowling display of 1/13 in 4 overs that stifled RCB to a below-par 139/8 in 20 overs. CSK chased the target down in the penultimate delivery with Ashwin scoring the winning runs.

Expand Tweet

Ashwin switched to the RR jersey the next time he tormented RCB in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. The champion spinner dismissed RCB's top-scorer Rajat Patidar for 58 at a crucial juncture to help restrict them to 157 in 20 overs, a total RR chased with ease.

It is no wonder Ashwin revealed texting Virat Kohli before his latest playoff battle with RCB.

"I texted Virat saying come on l, let's fight it one more time (smiles)," said Ashwin at last night's innings break.

While RCB fans have endured several so-near-yet-so-far moments in their dreaded IPL history, they can blame Ravichandran Ashwin for wrecking their playoff and final dreams all too often.

Why the RCB triumph augurs well for RR in a 'Season of Clusters'

Expand Tweet

If nothing else, RR have been the most consistent side of IPL 2024, either winning or losing.

The side won their first four games of the season before their first defeat to Gujarat Titans. This was followed by another four-match winning streak, placing them on top of the points table after nine outings.

However, the roof suddenly fell as May ensued, with Sanju Samson's unit losing four straight encounters to finish third in the standings. RR finally broke that losing streak with their win against RCB in the Eliminator, leaving their fans to wonder if a string of wins could be trending.

A third three-match winning streak of the season would suffice for RR and their fans to celebrate a second IPL title.

If the predictable nature of RR winning or losing in clusters is anything to go by, it wouldn't be far-fetched to bet on the side hoisting the coveted IPL trophy at Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback