Costliest XI from the IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction is officially done and dusted. The mini auction took place yesterday in Kochi, where the 10 franchises spent ₹167 crore to sign 80 players from different parts of the world.

405 players had registered themselves for the mini auction, but due to the IPL squad size rules, only a maximum of 87 players were eligible to earn an IPL contract. 80 out of the 87 vacant spots were filled by the players, with several big names earning mega contracts from the IPL franchises.

The record for the most expensive signing and the all-time highest IPL salary was broken at the IPL 2023 Auction. In this article, we will form the costliest IPL 2023 Auction playing XI.

Openers - Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal

Australia Training Session (Image: Getty)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is yet to play a single IPL match in his career, but five-time champions Mumbai Indians broke the bank to sign him for a whopping ₹17.5 crore at the mini auction.

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal will open the innings with Green for this team. Agarwal was the costliest Indian pick at the IPL 2023 Auction. Former champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed him for ₹8.25 crore. Agarwal is likely to captain SRH in IPL 2023.

Middle Order - Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran

England Lions v South Africa - Tour Match (Image: Getty)

The middle order of this lineup comprises three overseas names. England batter Harry Brook bagged his maiden IPL contract worth ₹13.25 crore from SunRisers Hyderabad at yesterday's auction.

Nicholas Pooran, who was released by SRH before the mini auction, earned a mega deal worth ₹16 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was a little surprising to see LSG bidding all out for a player like Pooran, who has not had an extraordinary IPL season in the recent past.

Heinrich Klaasen completes the middle order of this team. SunRisers Hyderabad roped in the South African wicket-keeper batter for ₹5.25 crore.

All Rounders - Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final (Image: Getty)

England all-rounders Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were two of the three most expensive picks at the IPL 2023 Auction. The Punjab Kings spent ₹18.5 crore to sign Curran, while Chennai Super Kings roped in Stokes for ₹16.25 crore.

Last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals showed a lot of interest in Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder's services. They splurged ₹5.75 crore to recruit him.

Bowlers - Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi and Joshua Little

England v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi and Joshua Little will form the pace-bowling attack of this team. Mavi and Kumar were the most expensive Indian bowlers. The Gujarat Titans signed Mavi for ₹6 crore, and Kumar was bought by the Delhi Capitals for ₹5.5 crore.

Ireland player Joshua Little also earned a contract from the Gujarat Titans. The defending champions paid ₹4.4 crore to sign him.

Most Expensive XI from IPL 2023 Auction

Cameron Green, Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, and Joshua Little.

